HIBBING — Fresh off a 7-1 victory over the North Shore, the Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team found themselves right back on the ice Friday night against the Moose Lake Area Rebels at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets might not have lit the lamp as often, but they played a strong game and shutout the Rebels in a 3-0 victory.
The Bluejackets opened the game with the first chance when Aune Boben cut to the front of the Rebels’ net on her backhand, but Moose Lake goalie Mallory Hartl swept the puck into the corner.
Bluejacket head coach Pete Hyduke thought his team stepped up their game from the previous night.
“I thought this game was more complete than the one we played yesterday (Thursday),” Hyduke said. “We moved the puck well, supported each other, and cycled well. That created great scoring opportunities.”
Hibbing/Chisholm kept buzzing and not long after that chance, the Bluejackets got on the board.
Boben came down the ice in almost the same spot as her last chance. She took the shot, but Hartl had a little trouble controlling the rebound.
Boben stayed aggressive and followed her shot, knocking the puck in the net and giving her team a 1-0 lead. Claire Rewertz assisted on the play.
“I loved the way we started with Aune’s goal,” Hyduke said. “She took a nice backhand to the net, and she went right to the net hard after that shot. The goalie misplayed it for just a second, and she pushed it in.”
Moose Lake Area started to get more time in its offensive zone after the goal, but Hibbing/Chisholm’s defense was not giving up quality opportunities.
The Bluejackets' next opportunity came when Rewertz entered the Rebel zone and made her move toward the middle of the ice.
She made a drop pass to Annika Lundell, who had just entered the zone. Lundell took a rip at the net, but Hartl made the stop.
With 1:12 remaining in the first, Hibbing/Chisholm took the game’s first penalty.
Moose Lake Area tried to make the most of its power-play time, putting a few shots on net, bringing the Rebels shot total for the period at nine shots, but Bluejacket goalie Addison Hess did not have any trouble keeping her team up 1-0.
“She (Hess) did what she had to do,” Hyduke said. “She kept the zero up on the board and kept us in position to win the game.”
Hyduke also credited his team’s defense for keeping the shots from low-percentage areas of the ice.
“We protected the house well and had some good backchecks,” Hyduke said. “We took away the center lane of the ice, and we forced everything to the outside.”
The Bluejackets opened the scoring in the second period when Monroe Rewertz took a shot from the point that deflected off a Rebel skater.
The puck fluttered in the air and out of the eyesight of Hartl. Unfortunately for the Rebels, the puck landed right behind their goalie and into the net, giving Hibbing/Chisholm a 2-0 lead 2:40 into the second.
Hyduke was happy to see his team start to get some beneficial bounces that have been a little elusive so far this season.
“We’ve talked about puck luck,” Hyduke said. “Hopefully that is starting for us now.”
But Hyduke knows the best way to get those bounces is to work hard and try to create them.
“You get it because you earn it,” Hyduke said. “You work hard enough to get those opportunities.”
Hibbing/Chisholm went on the man advantage at the 6:46 remaining in the second.
The Bluejackets had ample time in the offensive zone but were unable to get one past Hartl.
In the final two minutes of the second, Hibbing/Chisholm made a flurry of chances to increase the lead to three.
The Bluejackets put several shots on net, but Hartl did a stellar job of stopping the initial shot and not allowing any dangerous rebounds.
Hibbing/Chisholm had another opportunity to increase the lead when Moose Lake Area took a penalty at the 6:46 mark.
Unlike their first chance on the advantage, the Bluejackets had trouble controlling the puck in the Rebel zone.
The Bluejackets managed to get a couple of shots on goal later on in the power play, but they could not convert on any of them.
Hibbing/Chisholm added its final goal of the night at the 9:21 mark of the third.
Clarie Rewertz was in front of the Rebel net when Julia Gherardi put a puck toward the net.
The puck bounced around a bit and landed on Rewertz’s stick. She quickly fired the puck at the net and put it over the left shoulder of Hartl.
Hyduke knows his team will get a solid warm up with two games left in the regular season before the section tournament starts.
“We’ve got a very tough game against Proctor/Hermantown on Monday, then we finish in International Falls,” Hyduke said. “I like the direction the kids are going.”
Hess finished the game with a 15-save shutout.
Hartl recorded 38 saves.
MLA 0 0 0 — 0
HC 1 1 1 — 3
First Period: 1. HC, Aune Boben (Claire Rewertz), 3:15.
Second Period: 2. HC, Monroe Rewertz, 2:40.
Third Period: 3. HC, Claire Rewertz (Julia Gheradi, Monroe Rewertz), 9:21
Goalie Saves: MLA: Hartl 12-13-13—38; HC: Hess 9-5-1—15
Penalties: MLA 4-8; HC 2-4.
