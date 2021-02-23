HIBBING — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area High School girls hockey team got a wake-up call in their game against Hibbing/Chisholm.
If the Golden Bears are going to succeed in the latter stages of the season and into the playoffs, they must pick up their game.
The Bluejackets took Eveleth-Gilbert Area to school in playing up-tempo hockey en route to a 2-0 victory over the Golden Bears at the Hibbing Memorial Arena Tuesday.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s forecheck and ability to get to loose pucks never allowed Eveleth-Gilbert Area to get anything going offensively.
“They were on the puck,” Eveleth-Gilbert Area coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “They were getting to all of the loose pucks. We didn’t get to any loose pucks. We did a lot of watching. I give them credit. They hustled. They had a strong forecheck.
“It seems like they’ve been playing a little stronger competition than we have lately. I think our girls have identified what they have ahead of them right now.”
The reason why the game was so close came down to one individual — Rachel Woods.
The Golden Bears’ goaltending stopped 53 shots during the game, but that’s nothing new for Woods.
“She does that all of the time,” Fitzgerald said. “When she’s on, she plays a nice game, but the game came down to them taking away all of the loose pucks. They forecheck hard. They skate hard.
“I’ll give them their credit. They earned it.”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke knew it would be tough to beat Woods.
“Rachel is having a great year,” Hyduke said. “You have to get misdirection if you’re going to beat someone that's on their game. We needed to have a little more poise with our shots, and a little better job getting on our rebounds.
“I was happy with our opportunities, and I thought we ran some good offensive systems, but she played a solid game and controlled most of the game from her net.”
Misdirection was how Hibbing/Chisholm got its first goal.
Annika Lundell redirected a shot by Megan Bussey past Woods at 5:38 of the first period to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 1-0 lead.
“That’s part of what you work on with shots,” Hyduke said. “You get your stick on the puck, and that’s one way to beat a goalie that’s on her game. You have to misdirect the puck from where she’s anticipating it to go.
“It was a nice start, and a beautiful goal by Annika.”
After that goal, the Bluejackets picked up their intensity and only allowed four Golden Bear shots through the first two periods.
“I have been happy with the effort these girls have been giving this year,” Hyduke said. “Every team we’ve played, we’ve worked hard and tried to run our systems right. Our positional play, our support of our defensive on our pinch was good.
“Our rotation side-to-side with the high forward was well executed, too. We have a nice-skating team. We have three solid lines. I can throw any three of my lines against anybody, and we can still compete. It’s a nice situation to be in.”
That’s the point where Eveleth-Gilbert Area was supposed to pick up its play, but the Golden Bears couldn’t solve the Bluejackets’ pressure.
“We had to pick up our anticipation and desire to get after pucks,” Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t win any one-on-one battles. Every time the puck went in the corner, they came out with it, then we turned and watched.
“Our feet stopped moving. It was a tough night for our girls.”
Hibbing/Chisholm ended the scoring when Trista Warmbold lit the lamp at 11:28 of the fist period, knocking in a rebound off a shot by Elyssa Durie.
It was her first career goal.
“We made that line change a few days ago,” Hyduke said. “Trista is more of an actual center than a wing, so we moved her back to center, and she hasn’t disappointed. It was nice to see her get rewarded for being in the right position.
“She didn’t hesitate on the rebound. She stepped in and let it go right away. It was a nice play, but she got rewarded for being in the right position on the forecheck.”
The Golden Bears did have a couple of chances late in the game, with one shot hitting the post, but Addison Hess held tough to earn the shutout. She finished with 11 saves
EG 0 0 0 — 0
HC 2 0 0 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Annika Lundell (Megan Bussey, Abigail Sullivan), 5:38; 2. HC, Trista Warmbold (Elyssa Durie), 11:28.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Eveleth-Gilbert, Rachel Woods 17-18-18— 53; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 3-1-7—11.
Penalties — Eveleth-Gilbert 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8.
Boys Hockey
Duluth Denfeld 4
Hibbing/Chisholm 2
DULUTH — The Hunters got goals from four different players en route to the two-goal victory over the Bluejackets at the Heritage Center Tuesday.
Simon Davidson scored at 16:51 of the first period for Denfeld, then Nate Burke and Cooper McClure tallied at 3:05 and 6:24 of the second period. Kade Shea scored at 2:48 of the third period.
Kasey Kemp lit the lamp at 12:15 of the second period for Hibbing/Chisholm, then AJ Lehman scored at 12:15 of the third period.
“We had a lot of good chances, but we didn’t finish,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “I liked the way the boys played, but we still have to play faster.”
Bluejacket goalie Evan Radovich stopped 42 shots. Jacob Snyder had 21 saves.
HC 0 1 1 — 2
DD 1 2 1 — 4
First Period — 1. DD, Simon Davidson (Andy Larson, Joe Udd), 16:51.
Second Period — 2. DD, Nate Burke (Dom Brennan), 3:05; 3. DD, Cooper McClure (Davidson, Connor McClure), 6:24; 4. HC, Kasey Kemp (Drew Kubena, Joe Allison), 12:15.
Third Period — 5. DD, Kade Shea, 2:48; 6. HC, AJ Lehman, 8:23.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 14-17-11— 42; Duluth Denfeld, Jacob Snyder 4-8-9—21.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 5-10; Duluth Denfeld 5-10.
