HIBBING — After beating Greenway 3-0 on Tuesday, Hermantown High School volleyball coach Jessica Williams thought her team might carry that momentum into their game with Hibbing.

The Hawks fell short of that effort they had against the Raiders, but it didn’t matter as Hermantown still came away with a 3-0, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

