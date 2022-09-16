HIBBING — After beating Greenway 3-0 on Tuesday, Hermantown High School volleyball coach Jessica Williams thought her team might carry that momentum into their game with Hibbing.
The Hawks fell short of that effort they had against the Raiders, but it didn’t matter as Hermantown still came away with a 3-0, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Williams was succinct in her assessment of the match.
“I expected them to play better,” Williams said. “We had a slow start, then we started picking it up to the caliber we’re used to playing. We were slow tonight. We pulled the win off, but it was a slow three games for us.”
Especially in set one.
“We were going through the motions,” Williams said. “We weren’t passing well, not hitting well, just going through the motions like they didn’t want to be here. I’m glad they stepped up.”
Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson could see that Hermantown wasn’t on its game, but her team couldn’t take advantage of it.
“I didn’t think they put their best effort forward in the first set,” Peterson said. “I thought we were going to run with it, but we came up short.”
The one thing Hermantown needed to do was pick up its energy.
“That’s usually our No. 1 factor,” Williams said. “We picked our energy. Some underclassmen came in and picked it up for us. That’s what we needed.”
In the third set, Williams played those underclassmen, and they provided that spark the Hawks needed to complete the sweep.
“There’s players on the bench that would rather be out there that can play,” Williams said. “I played them in the third set, and they beat them by more points than the other two. They needed to want to be out there and play.”
Williams is hoping that has an effect on her starting six.
“They will be thinking about this on the way home,” Williams said. “It’s humbling to them because we have some tough games coming up. We came into this wanting to play hard, wanting to one, two, three, get things done and get out of the door.
“Even though we did that, it wasn’t what we were expecting.”
The Bluejackets just had too many unforced errors to make a run at Hermantown.
“I think they could have been a lot better,” Peterson said. “A lot of balls dropped right in front of us, and that’s hard to see. It can’t be good out on the court either. Sometimes it’s a lack of knowing who should take it.
“I’ve tried to preach to go after every ball. It doesn’t matter whose it is. There’s a lack of focus in practice right now. I need to draw that focus back in, and Nina (assistant coach Nina Kangas) and I are going to figure it out.”
Hermantown was led by Gabi Aynston with seven kills and two blocks; Paxtyn Misiewicz five kills; Elle Jokinen two blocks and nine digs; Caitlyn Salgy eight digs; Hannah Hyjek 13 assists; and Amari Nunez 10 assists.
Hibbing was led by Bevie Fink with 12 assists; Jerzie Gustafson two digs; Jordan Fredette two kills; and Brooke Siekkinen two aces and six kills.
Chisholm 3,
Hill City 0
CHISHOLM — Olivia Hutchings had seven kills, five aces and three blocks as the Bluestreaks defeated the Hornets 3-0, 25-8, 25-20, 25-4 Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Lola Huhta had eight kills and nine digs; Hannah Kne 18 assists and five aces; and Ava Silvestrini 10 aces.
Cherry 3,
Northeast Range 1
CHERRY — The Tigers got 11 kills and 19 digs from Faith Zganjar en route to the 3-1, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 win over the Nighthawks at home Thursday.
Kaelyn Greenly had 10 kills and three blocks; Hailey Greenly six kills and 30 assists; Claire Cushman 22 digs; and Lydia Greenly eight aces.
Northeast Range was led by Danica Sundblad with 12 digs and two kills; Maizy Sundblad four aces and 18 kills; Else Bee five kills; and Allison Flug five kills.
“Our passing and hitting were the keys in the first two games,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “Northeast Range came into the third game with some very-smart plays, and burned us with a lot of tips.
“The fourth game was back-and-forth, but we were able to get the win.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans picked up the 3-0, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Rangers at home Thursday.
