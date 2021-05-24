BIWABIK — Both Mesabi East and Rock Ridge advanced to day two of the Section 7AA Golf Tournament at The Quarry at Giants Ridge as they finished second and fourth, respectively.
That means all of the Giant and Wolverine girls will advance to the Section 7AA Finals Tuesday, June 1 at The Quarry.
Greenway/N-K’s Nicholle Ramirez led the local golfers with an 86, which was good for third. Mesabi East’s Maggie Lampa was close behind as she carded a 92 to tie for fourth place. The Giants Izzy Depew and Sam Doherty each fired a 98 to tie for eighth. Rock Ridge’s Azalea Ray scored a 104 to take 15th and Hibbing’s Kate Toewe was tied for 16th after day one with a 105.
Hermantown won the team competition with a 362, Mesabi East fired a 397 and Rock Ridge carded a 440. The top four teams and top 20 golfers not on those teams advanced to the Section 7AA Finals.
The Hawks placed four girls in the top 10 to take a 35-shot lead into the finals.
Also in the top 40 were Allie Lamppa of Mesabi East in 21st with a 109, Mylee Young of Rock Ridge in 22nd with a 110, RR’s Hailey Tarr in a 23rd-place tie with a 111, the Giants’ Kailey Fossell in 27th with a 114, RR’s Emma Berg in 28th with a 115, the Giants’ Gianna Lay in 31st with a 118, RR’s Sydney Fitzgerald in 38th with a 131. Britta Nordin rounded out the RR scoring with a 154.
At the finals June 1, the top team and the top five individuals not on that team advance to the State Golf Meet June 15-16 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Becker.
Girls’ Section 7AA Golf Tournament
The Quarry, Giants Ridge
Team Scores (Top 4 teams advance): 1, Hermantown 362; 2, Mesabi East 397; 3, Mora 432; 4, Rock Ridge 440; 5, Cloquet 460; 6, Pine City 557.
Individual Scores (Top 4 teams and top 20 golfers not on those teams advance): 1T, Izzy Fairchild, Herm, 85; 1T: Callie Showalter, Herm, 85; 3, Nicholle Ramirez, GNK, 86; 4T, Maggie Roth, Rush City, 92; 4T, Maggie Lamppa, ME, 92; 6, Lydia Wiita, Herm, 94; 7, Keirra Aasen, IF, 95; 8T, Izzy Depew, ME, 98; 8T, Nicole Nelson, Herm, 98; 8T, JuliAnn Steinert, Cloquet, 98; 8T, Sam Doherty, ME, 98; 12, Ava Giswold, Proctor, 101; 13, Kelby Anderson, IF, 102; 14, Taylor Bordwell, Aitkin, 103; 15, Azalea Ray, RR, 104; 16T, Kate Toewe, Hibb, 105; 16T, Sierra Thomson, Mora, 105; 18, Ellie Whitbred, Morea, 106; 19T, Gianna Bugnacki, Aitkin, 108; 19T, Emma Anderson, Mora, 108; 21, Allie Lamppa, ME, 109; 22, Mylee Young, RR, 110; 23T, Hailey Tarr, RR, 111; 27, Kailey Fossell, ME, 114; 28, Emma Berg, RR, 115; 31, Gianna Lay, ME, 118; 38, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 131; 43, Alison Trullinger, Hibb, 147; (Place not available), Britta Nordin, RR, 154.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.