Hermantown ousts Virginia/MI-B, 8-0, to end Blue Devils season

HERMANTOWN — No. 1-seeded Hermantown put an end to Virginia/MI-B’s season Tuesday night with an 8-0 shutout at the Hermantown Arena in the Section 7A semifinals.

Eight different Hawks lit the lamp en route to the victory, which sends them to the Section 7A title game Thursday against Duluth Denfeld.

The Blue Devils’ Ian Kangas stopped 48 of the 56 shots he faced. Hermantown’s Garron Opsahl stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Virginia/MI-B ended the season with a record of 10-9-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments