Hermantown ousts Virginia/MI-B, 8-0, to end Blue Devils season

HERMANTOWN — No. 1-seeded Hermantown put an end to Virginia/MI-B’s season Tuesday night with an 8-0 shutout at the Hermantown Arena in the Section 7A semifinals.
Eight different Hawks lit the lamp en route to the victory, which sends them to the Section 7A title game Thursday against Duluth Denfeld.
The Blue Devils’ Ian Kangas stopped 48 of the 56 shots he faced. Hermantown’s Garron Opsahl stopped all 13 shots he faced.
Virginia/MI-B ended the season with a record of 10-9-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.