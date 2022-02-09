Sorry, an error occurred.
VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys hockey team hosted the No. 1 ranked Class A Hermantown Hawks on Tuesday night.
The Hawks scored three quick goals in the second period to come away with a 5-1 victory on Toyota Arena.
“I’m proud of my team,” Wolverines coach Ben Johnson said. “They battled out there tonight. Hermantown is an outstanding team.”
The Hawks opened up the scoring in the first period when Wyatt Carlson picked up a loose puck and fired it past a screened Ian Kangas in the Rock Ridge goal.
That was the only goal scored in the opening period.
The Wolverines tied the game at the 11:52 mark of the second period when Ryan Manninen took a Dylan Hedley pass and fired it past Garon Opsahl.
Brennan Peterson also assisted on the goal.
The Hawks got the lead back just 28 seconds later when Gavin Blomdahl took a Ty Hanson pass and beat Kangas.
Jack Olson also assisted on the goal.
Just 42 seconds later Kade Kohanski beat Kangas to make it a 3-1 game.
A little over a minute later the Hawks first line continued to put on pressure and that led to a Kade Kohanski took a Zam Plante pass and fired it past Kangas.
Max Plante also assisted on the goal.
The second period came to an end with the Hawks holding a 4-1 lead.
Kangas kicked out 22 shots in the second period.
“We had that three minute span in the period that really hurt us,” Johnson said. “You can’t do that against a team like Hermantown.”
The Hawks closed out the game scoring just 14 seconds into the final period when Nolan Barker beat Kangas.
Zam Plante and Max Plante assisted on the goal.
Neither team could get anything else going in the rest of the third period and the Hawks came away with the four-goal win.
“We hung in there,” Johnson said. “We are not giving up out there.”
Kangas ended the night with 43 saves.
Rock Ridge will travel to Proctor on Friday.
HHS 1 3 1 — 5
RR 0 1 0 — 1
First period — 1, HHS, Wyatt Carlson (Unassisted) 3:00;
Second period — 2, RR, Ryan Manninen (Dylan Hedley, Brennan Peterson) 11:52; 3, HHS, Beau Janzig (Dominic Thomas) 12:20; 4, HHS, Gavin Blomdahl (Ty Hanson, Jack Olson) 13:02; 5, HHS, Kade Kohanski (Zam Plante, Max Plante) 14:58;
Third period — 6, HHS, Nolan Barker (Z. Plante, M. Plante) :14;
Goalie saves — HHS, Garon Opsahl 3-1-3 — 7; RR, Ian Kangas 9-22-12 — 43;
Penalties — Hermantown 3-6; Rock Ridge 3-6;
