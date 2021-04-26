Hermantown hosts Hibbing, Duluth East track and field

HIBBING — After seeing some positive outcomes at the Cambridge-Isanti Meet, Hibbing High School boys track coach James Plese is hoping the success continues.
The Bluejackets get another shot at improving themselves today when they take part in the Hermantown Triangular Meet, beginning at 4 p.m.
Hibbing will be taking on the Hawks and Duluth East at the meet.
“We need to keep pushing ourselves,” Plese said. “We had a couple nice performances again at Cambridge. It’s one of the toughest, well-rounded meets we’ll see. Amari (Manning) placed well, and our 4x100 was competitive.
“Eli (Erickson) earned points in three events. That should help carry and push these guys.”
The biggest obstacle is keeping his runners, thrower and jumpers in good shape.
“We have to continue to keep pushing, but we also have to watch out for our health,” Plese said. “It’s a short season, and you don’t want to start dealing with muscle injuries. Fortunately, our meets have been held in good weather.
“Our practices… It’s been nasty out. We’re staying positive and pushing. We want to continue to improve, even in the small window we’re facing. It’s better than nothing.”
In this meet, Plese said he’s letting his athletes decide what events they want to compete in.
“We’ve mixed it up with a few kids,” he said. “We let them pick two events where they have to push themselves. We dot that once a year where our athletes have their choice. We also have a meet Thursday, so it’s a busy schedule.
“They want to run well and push themselves.”
Both Manning and Erickson will be competing in different events, and Conner Marschalk will check out his hamstring at the meet.
“It’s mixing and matching, finding relay members that work well together,” Plese said. “That goes for our individuals as well. Our True Team Meet is three weeks away. We need a good idea of where our strengths are.”
It’ll also be nice to see Hermantown and the Greyhounds.
“Hermantown has a good program, so we’ll see what they bring to the table,” Plese said. “Duluth East, they’re fun to see. They’re usually a large team. They have 100 boys out, which is double our size.
“That’s a good team to challenge ourselves again. We’ll see where we stack up. We’ll see how it pans out.”
