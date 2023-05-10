CHERRY—The Rock Ridge baseball team had some trouble with Cherry’s starting pitcher Noah Sundquist.

But Wolverine senior Dylan Hedley came through for Rock Ridge once the Tigers took Sundquist off the mound. Trailing in the seventh inning, the Wolverines and Dylan Hedley ripped a bases-clearing triple to lead Rock Ridge to a 5-4 win over Cherry.

