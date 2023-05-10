CHERRY—The Rock Ridge baseball team had some trouble with Cherry’s starting pitcher Noah Sundquist.
But Wolverine senior Dylan Hedley came through for Rock Ridge once the Tigers took Sundquist off the mound. Trailing in the seventh inning, the Wolverines and Dylan Hedley ripped a bases-clearing triple to lead Rock Ridge to a 5-4 win over Cherry.
“Dylan is just bailing us out,” Wolverines coach Jamie Lindseth said. “When we need a big hit, he has just been there for us.”
Cherry grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Isaiah Asuma singled, stole second and came in to score when Andrew Staples reached on an error.
The Wolverines tied the game at one in the top of the third inning when Carter Mavec walked, went to second on a passed ball, and came in to score when Hedley hit a single up the middle.
Cherry scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
Noah Sundquist reached on a fielder’s choice and Noah Asuma was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.
Andrew Staples flew out to right field to knock in Sundquist and Kaleb Rinerson hit a single that scored Asuma to give Cherry a 3-1 lead.
Neither team could get anything going in the fourth or fifth inning.
Rock Ridge went down in order in the top of the sixth.
Cherry added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth when Evan Graves walked, stole second, and went to third on a passed ball and in to score on a Isaiah Asuma Sac Fly to make it a 4-1 Tigers lead.
The Wolverines loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning with nobody out when Aiden Bird walked, Tate Uhan reached on a sac bunt and Mavec walked to load the bases.
That ended the game for Sundquist on the mound.
He ended the game going six innings, striking out seven and walking five.
Kaleb Rinerson came in to pitch and Hedley welcomed him by ripping the ball all the way to the right-field fence to knock in all-three runs to tie the game at 4-4.
Hedley came in to score when Hallin hit a Sac Fly to left-field and the Wolverines led 5-4 after the top of the seventh.
Cherry Jaden Lang gave up a single to Noah Asuma but got him caught stealing and a pair of strikeouts that brought the game to an end.
“This was a good game between two very good teams,” Lindseth said. “Next up for us is a ranked Duluth Marshall team we host on Thursday. We will have to be ready to play them.”
