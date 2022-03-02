ST. PAUL — Rock Ridge senior Asher Hedblom was the lone Wolverine to advance to this year’s Class AA State Tournament.
Making his first appearance at the big dance, Hedblom says he’s ready to end his season with a bang, and hopefully bring home some hardware this Friday and Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hedblom will open things up on Friday with Perham’s Chandler Mickelson, the fifth seed in the 120-pound tournament. The pair have wrestled before in a close match back in December, with Mickelson getting the late pin on Hedblom for the win.
Hedblom is determined to not let history repeat itself and says his more recent results are a better indicator of where his grappling skills are at.
“I feel like I’m wrestling a lot better right now,” Hedblom said. “Even the kid that got third at sections, I lost 5-1 to him earlier in the season and then I pinned him in the second period this time. I feel like I’m wrestling a lot better and I’ve put in a lot more work than everybody else out there. I think I’ve got the kid for sure.”
Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz echoed those sentiments.
“This is a match he can win,” Benz said. “He’s gotten a lot better. The first time they met it was way early in the season and he just was not in very good shape back then. He was still getting acclimated to everything. Now, he’s been wrestling a lot better and he’s got his weight under control and I think this is someone he can beat.”
With Hedblom being the only one on his team to advance out of the section meet, he says it’s even more fuel to want to perform at state.
“It was really important for me to win that match,” Hedblom said of his section finals match. “I feel like I might have choked it away and I was pretty upset when I lost it. But when everybody else lost out and didn’t make it, I saw I still made it and it felt like a much bigger deal to get out of the section.”
With this being his first time at state, Hedblom says it’s always been a goal for him to make it there and that he’s not worried about the excitement of the moment getting to him.
“It’s kind of a big deal. It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to get. Last year, I went to super sections but it wasn’t the same kind of thing, I ended up losing there and getting hurt. It’s a big deal to get there and finally say I made it and advanced somewhere on my own.
“I’m not nervous about it at all. I’m just so excited for it. It sounds like such a fun thing. That’s what everybody is telling me. I’m ready to just go out and have fun.”
Benz says Hedblom needs to treat the state tournament just like any other tournament they’ve been to this season.
“It’s no different than what it was last weekend,” Benz said. “The atmosphere will be a little bit more exciting. I like taking the guys down to watch the team tournament the day before so they see what it looks like and maybe get a little bit fired up.
“This is everything he’s worked for and now it’s his for the taking. I just sit in the coach’s chair on the side. I don’t yell much and I don’t think they can even hear me once we’re down there. He’s a senior so he knows what all this means. He’s older and more mature so I think it’ll work out just fine for him.”
Should Hedblom win his first match, he’ll take on either Sean O’Brien of Totino-Grace or Jack Krier from Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Benz believes he’ll have a good shot at placing and earning a medal if he can just make it out the first round.
“It’s very important to get out of that first match with a win. If you can find a way to win two matches, you’re in the semifinals and guaranteed a place and he knows that’s achievable.”
Capping off his high school wrestling career at state, Hedblom says he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help of his team and coaches.
“It’s nice to be recognized for the work we’ve all put in. I couldn’t have done it without the coaches or the other kids on the team. They’ve all helped me get better and helped me get to this point.”
—
Hedblom’s opening match is expected to start after 1 p.m. on Friday with a second match to follow that same day.
