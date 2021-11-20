Dave Hendrickson coached Virginia High School during the heydays of Iron Range Conference hockey.
“I think the quality of the players up here was unparalleled at that time,” Mike Sertich, a Virginia native and longtime friend of Hendrickson said. “Every town had a hockey player that would go on to play Division I hockey. It was probably the high point of the Range. The towns were booming, the mines were booming and the downtowns were booming
Hendrickson, who coached Virginia for 11 years from 1967-1977, passed away Nov. 9 in Virginia.
During a time when Iron Range hockey was a dominant force in the state, former players and coaches remember Hendrickson as innovative, intelligent, a superb strategist, and a coach who put players first.
“He mentored me for many years,” Sertich, who coached for a time against Hendrickson while at Grand Rapids High School and later went on to coaching success at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) said. “He was the only coach that could reminisce about the future of the game.”
Hendrickson's influence on the game and players extended far beyond Virginia.
Grant Clafton, a 2001 Grand Rapids High School graduate, said he learned skills from Hendrickson at high performance camps like how to catch a backhand pass and keep the puck on your stick.
“I remember my dad telling me if there's one guy you can learn from, it's Dave Hendrickson,” Clafton said. “My dad said this guy has probably forgotten more about hockey than most people know.”
But Clafton, a defenseman who went on to play in the United States Hockey League and at St. Cloud State University, discovered there was more to Hendrickson than sticks and pucks.
“He had a deep love for Virginia obviously, but he cared about people and hockey players all across the Range,” Clafton said. “Dave Hendrickson cared about me as a person, not just a hockey player. He genuinely cared and that's something you can't fake. He cared about you and you could feel that.”
Paul Belobaba, a 1975 Virginia graduate, played wing under Hendrickson.
Belobaba said Hendrickson knew and loved the game, yet always remained focused on players. He and Hendrickson remained friends for more than 40 years, Belobaba said.
“No matter where you were in the world, if you played the game hockey, you were family,” Belobaba said. “He invested beyond the game with us. It was more than hockey, it was a relationship.”
Belobaba went on to help win a Division III national hockey championship at St. Scholastica.
“He was a great hockey mind and a great teacher,” Belobaba said. “You look back and he coached some of the best players the Iron Range ever had.”
Davey Johnson, a 1976 Hibbing High School graduate, said Hendrickson helped him land a scholarship at UMD following a high school all-star game.
“I had a good game,” Johnson said. “I had three goals and three assists. There was a penalty shot that anyone could have taken, but he said 'You take it'. That goal gave me the hat trick. I always appreciated what he did for me in getting that scholarship.”
Johnson and Hendrickson both went on to later coach Bantams and develop a lifelong friendship. Johnson would even drive Hendrickson to medical appointments later in life. When they visited in recent years, Hendrickson would always share photos of his late wife Phyllis, who he was so proud of and dearly missed, Johnson said. The couple was married 61 years until her passing in 2016.
“As a person, you couldn't beat him,” Johnson said. “He was a quality individual, smart and so well rounded he could talk about anything. I actually learned a lot about life from him.”
Hendrickson's son Keith, who played under his father and went on to coach Virginia for 25 years, said his dad was all about the players.
“First of all, it was never about him,” Hendrickson said. “It was all about the kids and the game. And he was super innovative. He was doing things (in high school) that college coaches weren't doing even when I was in college.”
His father expected his teams to practice and play hard and not take silly penalties, Hendrickson said.
But his style also allowed players freedom, he said.
“He never put restrictions on kids,” Hendrickson said. “He was very creative and knew X's and O's, but he didn't use them to restrict his players. He used them to create. He was a conceptual type of coach, not a systems type of coach.”
Hendrickson used a lot of basketball concepts such as pick-and-rolls, give-and-goes, and a lot of passing, Sertich said. Hendrickson also incorporated European-style play, Sertich said.
“He said, 'Always, always play the weak side',” Sertich said. “I can't tell you how many times I used that with teams. And he'd always come up with neutral ice checking schemes where he'd get you to put the puck where you didn't want to. He was a magician in moving his team to make the other teams do things they didn't want to do.”
Hendrickson was born and raised in Eveleth. He played forward under legendary Coach Cliff Thompson from 1950 to 1952. The Golden Bears were state hockey champions from 1948 through 1951, winning 78 straight games. Hendrickson's high school contemporaries included John Mayasich, John Matchefts and Willard Ikola. Hendrickson went on to play at Michigan State University.
Hendrickson and family moved from Crookston to Virginia when he accepted the hockey coaching job. He also taught sciences and physical education.
In 1992, Hendrickson was inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In retirement, he continued to be active in the Minnesota hockey community with Minnesota Hockey, USA Hockey and summer hockey schools.
Iron Range hockey was at a peak during the time his dad coached, Keith Hendrickson said. Every school had top tier players, packed arenas and intense games, he said.
“Every program on the Range had really good players whether it was Babbitt, Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Grand Rapids, Greenway, Hibbing, or International Falls,” Hendrickson said. “Every IRC game was just a battle. It was the fans, the cheerleaders, the organ (at Virginia games) or the Dirty Dozen (International Falls pep band). No matter what building you were in it was standing room only. Every game was a playoff game.”
Lifelong friends, Sertich and Hendrickson for years talked hockey, fished, picked berries, camped, and worked hockey camps together, Sertich said.
“The day before he passed away, I held his hand,” Sertich said. “The last thing he told me was that he loved me from the bottom of his heart. He meant a lot to me and my family. I'll cherish his memory forever.”
A Celebration of Life is at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Virginia. Visitation is at noon. A gathering for family and friends is at the Elks in Virginia immediately following the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.