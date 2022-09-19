HIBBING — There was never any doubt as to who was going to win the Hibbing Invite.
Grand Rapids was the overwhelming favorite to come out on top, and the Thunderhawks didn’t disappoint by scoring 520 points en route to the championship of the eight-team Hibbing Invite held Saturday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Grand Rapids outscored its nearest competitor, Rock Ridge, by 99 points. The Wolverines had 421 points, followed by Mesabi East with 408, Hibbing 386, International Falls 172, Northeast Range/Ely 141, Two Harbors/Silver Bay 136 and Chisholm 91.
The Thunderhawks won nine of the events, and the Bluejackets won three of them.
Alyssa Jackson won the 200 individual medley; Chloe Petersen the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Makenzie Mustar diving; Hannah Rauzi the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; and Sophia Verke the 100 backstroke.
Verke, Rauzi, Petersen and Jackson won both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Even though his team had no event winners, Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown was more than satisfied with his teams’ performance.
“They had a good meet, dropping times all of the way through,” Brown said. “Everyone of the girls had a good meet. They were excited. There was a big crowd here, so it’s nice to get in with this many teams, and still be able to do well.”
It was all about depth for the Wolverines, who had numerous swimmers in the top 10 in each event.
“I was sure they would be able to compete,” Brown said. “We were a little flattened out. We don’t have everybody in every relay, so we’re still looking around. A couple of our C relays beat our A relays.
“We’re still checking out times, checking out splits. I’ve got a big bunch of good girls. They get along well. They’re easy to coach. They know that they’re strong, and the depth that we have on the team is a big deal.”
Placing third for Rock Ridge were the 200 medley relay team of Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick and Mia Stark; Stark in the 200 individual medley; Samantha Bartovich in the 500 freestyle; Gripp in the 100 backstroke; and Stark, Bartovich, Pechonick and Emma Vukmanich in the 400 freestyle relay.
Hibbing did have three winners, Geli Stenson who won the 200 and 500 freestyles in 2:04.67 and 5:46.90, respectively.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Stenson, Maci Emerson, Emery Maki and Madison St. George was able to swim a 3:55.30 to finish seven seconds ahead of second-place Mesabi East.
“I thought we did well,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We did a lot of good things. There was some stuff that we still need to work on, but that’s my responsibility to bring the kids along in that fashion.
“I never have a problem with us having some aspect of our performances lacking. Identifying the problem is a lot of the battle, then going to work on it. There’s a lot of stuff we can clean up that would have notched our performances that much better.”
Now, the Bluejackets can put this meet behind them and move on with their season.
“In competition, we don’t have time for the warm fuzzies of competition because competition is not warm and fuzzy,” Veneziano said. “Competition can be difficult. When we struggle, we have to approach the struggle a little bit differently.
“We don’t have time to console each other. It’s a swimming meet. Nothing tragic has happened other than you got nervous. We frame it correctly, move on and learn something from it.”
That’s what Veneziano calls, ‘Not looking in the rearview mirror.’
“If you’re driving and hit a deer, you don’t look in your rearview mirror to see if the animal is OK because the next thing you know, you’re in the ditch because you weren’t looking through the windshield,” Veneziano said. “You were looking at what happened in the past.
“You have to learn what you can from the past, then you have to be able to quickly shift back to what’s happening in front of you. That’s a learning process, and we’re doing OK with that.”
Placing second for Mesabi East were Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Mae Layman and Kerbie Olmstead in the 200 medley relay; Adrian Sheets in the 50 freestyle; Cullen-Line in the 100 backstroke; and Sheets, Layman, Kyra Skelton and Aubree Skelton in the 400 freestyle relay.
Aubree Skelton, Kiera Saumer, Kyra Skelton and Sheets were third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Hibbing got a second-place finish from Madison St. George in the 100 butterfly, and thirds from Emerson in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard was fourth in the 50 freestyle, and fifth in the 100 freestyle.
Lily Tedrick of Northeast Range/Ely was second in the 200 individual medley.
Hibbing Invite
Teams: 1. Grand Rapids 520; 2. Rock Ridge 421; 3. Mesabi East 408; 4. Hibbing 386; 5. International Falls 172; 6. Northeast Range/Ely 141; 7. Two Harbors/Silver Bay 136; 8. Chisholm 91.
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Alyssa Jackson), 1:57.38; 2. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Mae Layman, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:05.64; 3. Rock Ridge (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinomen, Hailey Pechonick, Mia Stark), 2:06.93; 4. Grand Rapids (Sylvie Ledermann, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Treasure Jager), 2:07.80; 5. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Quianna Ford, Jillian Bilben, Kendra Kalstad), 2:10.21; 6. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Jordyn McCormack), 2:10.99; 7. Rock Ridge (Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Emma Vukmanich), 2:11.62; 8. Northeast Range/Ely (Morgan McClelland, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson), 2:12.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:04.67; 2. Verke, GR, 2:05.08; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:11.06; 4. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:12.81; 5. Dani Logan, RR, 2:16.07; 6. Selah Smith, GR, 2:17.73; 7. Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:17.08; 8. Elsie Hoard, RR, 2:18.24.
200 individual medley — 1. Jackson, GR, 2:29.19; 2. Tedrick, NRE, 2:32.03; 3. Stark, RR, 2:36.14; 4. Madison St. George, H, 2:36.35; 5. Mae Layman, ME, 2:37.,75; 6. Gripp, RR, 2:40.67; 7. Kalisch, H, 2:40.84; 8. Cullen-Line, ME, 2:41.48.
50 freestyle — 1. Petersen, GR, 26.29; 2. Adriana Sheets, ME, 26.39; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 26.54; 4. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.62; 5. Bilben, IF, 26.88; 6. Kyra Skelton, ME, 27.38; 7. Emery Maki, H, 27.43; 8. Livia Dugas, THSB, 27.80.
Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 380.40; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 331.05; 3. Casey Underdale, THSB, 285.55; 4. Kieren Ford, IF, 279.45; 5. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 254.85; 6. Chloe Price, H, 246.40; 7. Harper Smith, THSB, 220.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Petersen, GR, 1:08.63; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:09.25; 3. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:09.30; 4. Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.45; 5. Pechonick, RR, 1:09.62; 6. Mae Layman, ME, 1:11.25; 7. Smith, GR, 1:12.51; 8. Riley St. George, H, 1:13.67.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.35; 2. Sheets, ME, 57.85; 3. Emerson, H, 58.79; 4. Jackson, GR, 58.94; 5. Baumgard, C, 59.23; 6. Stark, RR, 1:00.12; 7. Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:00.13; 8. Maki, H, 1:00.42.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:46.90; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:47.55; 3. Bartovich, RR, 6:04.35; 4. Logan, RR, 6:0910; 5. Elise Hoard, RR, 6:26.41; 6. Addy Butzke, ME, 6:18.48; 7. Dugas, THSB, 6:18.53; 8. Emily Blake, ME, 6:28.58.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Jackson, Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:44.07; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.29; 3. Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Kiera Saumer, Krya Skelton, Sheets), 1:49.33; 4. Rock Ridge (Logan, Pechonick, Parks, Bartovich), 1:52.80; 5. Rock Ridge (Heinonen, Avah Krausaar, Elise Hoard, Vukmanich), 1:52.95; 6. Grand Rapids (Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Nevaeh Hoard, Ada Jackson), 1:53.05; 7. Northeast Range/Ely (Larson, Tedrick, Thompson, McClelland), 1:54.60; 8. International Falls (Versteeg, Kalstad, Quianna Ford, Bilben), 1:55.15.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:03.23; 2. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:09.95; 3. Gripp, RR, 1:09.96; 4. Kalisch, H, 1:10.46; 5. Koskela, RR, 1:13.87; 6. Saumer, ME, 1:14.16; 7. Ledermann, GR, 1:14.21; 8. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:14.57.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:13.41; 2. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:18.46; 3. Quianna Ford, IF, 1:20.87; 4. Fossell, ME, 1:21.44; 5. Heinonen, RR, 1:23.18; 6. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:23.54; 7. Kalstad, IF, 1:24.21; 8. Gentry Byers, GR, 1:24.69.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:55.30; 2. Mesabi East (Sheets, Mae Layman, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton), 4:02.05; 3. Rock Ridge (Stark, Bartovich, Pechonick, Vukmanich), 4:06.58; 4. Grand Rapids (Smith, Jager, Nevaeh Hoard, Kelsie Zimmer), 4:12.17; 5. Rock Ridge (Krausaar, Koskela, Parks, Gripp), 4:13.11; 6. Mesabi East (Olmstead, Cullen-Line, Blake, Butzke), 4:14.31; 7. Rock Ridge (Ellie Bjorge, Tayler Harju, Logan, Elise Hoard), 4:15.45; 8. International Falls (Versteeg, Sylvie Valenzuela, Quianna Ford, Bilben), 4:20.40.
