AURORA — Solid defense from Hermantown and too many errors for Mesabi East was enough to do in the Giants Thursday evening as they fell to the Hawks 10-0 in six innings on their home turf.
Hermantown scored early and they scored often, etching runs in four of the six innings played.
Charlie Karish starting on the mound for Mesabi East, Hermantown opened things up in the top of the first with Aaron Pionk reaching second on an error with one run out. Mike Lau next up to bat, another Giants error allowed Pionk to score and Lau to safely reach first.
Trailing 1-0, Karish struck out the next two batters for the Giants to end the inning.
Hermantown added two more in the top of the second with pitcher Nik Harju reaching on a lead off single up the middle. Later with one out, Harju stole his way to second and then made his way to third, beating out the rundown between second and third, allowing teammate Ian Ritchie to safely reach second as well.
One out later, leadoff hitter Wyatt Carlson hit one into right field to score both Harju and Ritchie, making it 3-0 Hermantown after two.
Hermantown didn’t score again until the top of the fourth with Ryan Zastrow reaching on a one-out single hit to Mesabi East second baseman Brayden Leffel. Back at the top of the order, Carlson nailed a single, but the Giants fielded the ball out of play, allowing Zastrow and Carlson to take two more bases, scoring Zastrow to make it 4-0 Hawks.
With two outs, Pionk then flew out to left field, allowing Carlson to score from third on the sacrifice fly. After four, Hermantown held the 5-0 advantage.
The Hawks went all the way around the order in the top of the sixth inning, loading up the bases on a walk, a hit by pitch and an error to start things off. Carlson at the plate, a wild pitch scored Alex King from third, while Carlson reached himself on an error.
Pionk at the plate, another wild pitch scored Ritchie and Pionk loaded the bases up again with a walk. Karish was then pulled from the mound and replaced with Hayden Soular to finish things out.
The Giants grabbed the first out on the next at-bat, throwing out the runner at second but allowing run No. 8 to come in. Soular struck out Preston Hansen on the next at-bat for the second out, but Wylee Arro nailed a two-RBI single to center field to put Hermantown up by 10.
Failing to score in the bottom of the sixth, the game ended with the Giants losing by 10-run rule. The Giants finished the contest with just three hits and six errors.
Dropping the game to the Hawks, Mesabi East falls to 0-2 on the season. The Giants will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Littlefork-Big Falls.
Esko 15,
Virginia 3, F/5
At Esko, the Eskomos pitching kept Virginia off balance and the Blue Devils could only come up with three hits as they lost their first game, 15-3 in five innings.
Daniel Moore led Virginia by going 2-for-3 with one RBI at the plate, while Mason Carlson picked up a hit and a run scored. Landin McCarty also earned a walk and later scored and Cole Schaefer reached on an error and also scored.
Esko got out to a 9-0 lead and Virginia did rally with their three runs in the third, but the Eskomos shut them down after that. “We just didn’t put any hits together.’’
Carlson took the loss for the Blue Devils on the hill. He allowed 11 runs on five hits, fanned four and walked five in three innings of work. Cole Schaefer came on in relief to pitch the final two innings. He allowed four runs on one hit, walked four and fanned three.
“We have to learn from this and come ready to play on Friday’’ against Chisholm at the Mesabi East field at 5:45 p.m.
Virginia fell to 2-1 with the loss.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 21,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2, F/5
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers fell victim to an offensive onslaught from Nashwauk-Keewatin Thursday, falling 21-2 in five innings.
Damon Gangl earned the win on the mound for the Spartans with Ryan Drake taking the loss for MI-B.
Leading at the plate for N-K were Nick Miskovich and Gage Waldvogel, each going 4-5. Jeff Lorenz finished with three hits. For the Rangers, Tyler Lamorea went 2-3 at the plate.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Northeast Range.
