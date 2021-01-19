HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team took on a mighty difficult task in their second game of the season.
The Bluejackets faced off with perennial Class A powerhouse Hermantown Tuesday night in Hibbing.
The Hawks proved too much for the Bluejackets as Hermantown would go on to win by a score of 10-0.
Hibbing/Chisholm would be put to the test early on as they took a penalty just 1:36 into the game.
The Bluejackets' penalty kill held strong against the Hawks, not allowing any high-quality chances and keeping the game scoreless. Hibbing/Chisholm head coach Eric Rewertz knew his top lines would have their work cut out against a team as deep as Hermantown.
“When you’re not as deep as Hermantown, you are forced to use your top six guys,” Rewertz said.
Any momentum the Bluejackets were hoping to carry over from a successful penalty kill would quickly be wiped out as they took another penalty 20 seconds after returning to even strength.
This time Hermantown would take advantage and score the game's first goal.
Plante took a shot from the right dot that was stopped by Boyer, but the Hawks crashed the net, and Dowd found the back of the net to make it 1-0.
Coming into the game, the Bluejackets knew what the Hawks wanted to do on the power play.
“We watched the film and knew exactly what they were going to do,” Rewertz said.
While knowing the tendencies of a team like Hermantown is important, stopping them can be a totally different battle.
“We didn’t follow what we talked about,” Rewertz said. “We pressured too much and gave up too many seams across the middle.
Hermantown made it 2-0 less than a minute later when Dowd scored his second goal, with assists going to Bloomdahl and Pionk.
Hermantown would add one more goal in the period to increase its lead to 3-0.
Despite the score, Rewertz was happy with the play of his team in the opening 17 minutes.
“I liked our first period,” Rewertz said. “I thought we played with Hermantown well.”
Coming into the game, Rewertz said he wanted to see his team improve in the defensive zone.
Setting aside the score, Rewertz saw the crucial first step for a team to improve their defensive effort.
“The score was not from a lack of effort,” Rewertz said. “They worked hard.”
The Bluejackets started the second period with 1:08 left on a power play, courtesy of a penalty on Hermantown late in the first.
Hibbing/Chisholm was unable to generate any chances on the powerplay.
The Hawks would add to their lead just before the 15-minute mark of the second period when Janzig scored.
The flood gates seemed to open for the Hawks after that.
Hermantown scored five more goals in the second period to give themselves a 9-0 lead heading into the final period.
Penalties became an issue for Hibbing/Chisholm in the final two frames.
“We took some bad penalties in the second and third periods that took us off our game,” Rewertz said. “The penalties took a toll on us.”
Going into the third period, Rewertz wanted his team to focus on finishing well.
“Our message was ‘Win the period’”, Rewertz said. “We wanted to gain some momentum and have a strong period. We had a good shift to start the period. We won the draw, moved the puck around, and set a good tone.”
But another penalty took some of that momentum away.
“We ended up taking another penalty and taking us out of that rhythm,” Rewertz said.
The Hawks would add a goal in the third period as they went on to win 10-0.
The Bluejackets will be back on the ice Friday when they host Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
Radovich and Boyer combined to make 36 saves.
Thorsuik had four saves for the Hawks.
Herm 3 6 1 — 10
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. Herm, Dowd, (Plante), 4:23, PP; 2. Herm, Dowd, (Bloomdahl, Pionk), 6:51; 3. Herm, Plante, 8:48, SH.
Second Period — 4. Herm, Janzig, (Antcliff, Thomas) 1:50, PP; 5. Herm, Pionk, (Janzig, Bloomdahl), 4:43; 6. Herm, Janzig, (Antcliff), 8:01; 7. Herm, Plante, (Lund), 8:16; 8. Herm, Lund, (Plante, Pierce), 11:44; 9. Herm, Glockle, (Dowd, Plante), 15:24.
Third Period — 10. Herm, Hanson, 5:16, PP.
Goalie Saves — Herm: Thorsuik 3-1-0—4; HC: Boyer 14-6-x—20; Radovich x-7-9—16
Penalties — Herm 4-11; HC 7-14
