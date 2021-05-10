VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils softball team fell behind early and couldn’t really find their stride Monday in a 10-1 home loss to Hermantown.
The Hawks (8-3) began hitting Virginia’s pitchers right away. The visitors went up 2-0 in the first and added another run on Molly Sonneson’s double to center field, which made it 3-0.
The Blue Devils answered with a single to right field in the second by Jayda Westerbur, but two subsequent outs left the runner stranded after two innings complete.
Hermantown got their offense going again in the top of the third on a triple by Natalie Vitek, who was brought home on a sacrifice fly to right field. The Hawks added three more runs on two doubles and two singles to grab a 7-0 advantage.
Janie Potts smacked a single to center to start the home half of the third, but once again, the Devils could not bring her home.
Hermantown found success again in the fourth with two singles and a triple to make it 9-0. They tried to make it 10-0, but the Hawks runner was thrown out at home.
Virginia was able to get the bat on the ball in the fourth as Hermantown brought in reliever Megan Ball. A hit by the Devils’ Macy Westby went under the right fielder’s glove and she was able to reach third. On the throw back to the infield, though, Westby was able to race home for Virginia’s first run to make it 9-1.
Despite having the bases loaded in the fifth, Hermantown was held off the board. Virginia also went scoreless in the inning, despite a single from Kylie Marolt.
The home half of the sixth inning saw Helen Phenning knock a single up the gut, while before Westerbur added a double to deep center. However, the girls were left stranded, which left the Hawks lead at 9-1 heading to the seventh.
Hermantown picked up its final run by piecing together three singles and an RBI that made it 10-1.
Virginia had one last chance in the seventh, but three ground outs ended the contest quickly in Hermantown’s favor.
Westerbur and Helen Phenning each ended the game going 2-for-3 and the Devils had seven hits as a team.
Ayla Lokken started and went 2 ⅔ innings for Virginia. She fanned three and allowed nine hits, while Grace Phenning came on in relief to pitch the next 1 ⅔ innings, Phenning had one strikeout and allowed three hits. Allison Fink tossed the final 2 ⅔ innings and gave up four hits.
Despite the loss, head coach Bob Cohn said his “girls are giving it their best. They’re working hard.’’
Cohn said he is also “very fortunate to hava a pitching coach now that is willing to work with all of the kids in the program. She’s willing to work with all of our girls.
Lindsey Ewer got the pitching win for Hermantown in three innings of work, while Ball threw the final four innings.
Virginia hosts International Falls at 4:30 p.m. today.
Ely 7,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 6
At Ely, the Timberwolves scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and came away with a 7-6 victory over visiting Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Ely head coach Cory Lassi said a close play at home plate ended the game in his club’s favor. Down 6-5, the Timberwolves had runners at second and third with one out when Katrina Seliskar connected for a ground ball. The Rangers threw to first, which allowed the Ely runner to score from third. Lassi said he also decided to send the runner that was on second, and she beat the throw to the plate to grab the win for the home team.
The Timberwolves were led by Charly Flom with two hits and Sydni Richards with three hits. In the circle, Seliskar tossed a complete game, striking out four and allowing seven hits.
The Rangers were led by Desi Milton with a 3-for-5 effort and Elle Otto with a pair of hits. Cece Schneider took the pitching loss for MI-B.
----
BASEBALL
Virginia 11, Ely 0, F/6
At Ely, Virginia had a big day at the late and another solid outing on the hill to help the Blue Devils blank the Timberwolves, 11-0 in six innings.
Nick Peters went 3-for-3 at the plate, Mason Carlson and Landin McCarty each went 2-for-4, while Logan Nordby went 2-for-3. Starting pitcher Tommy Nemanich added an RBI triple, John Kendall connected on an RBI double and Cole Schaefer also chipped in with a double. Daniel Moore and Dylan Hedley added hits, as well.
The Blue Devils scored one run each in the first and second innings before plating five in the third and four more in the sixth to seal the victory.
On the mound, Nemanich gave up just one hit in three innings of work, while fanning four and walking two. Kendall came on in middle relief to go two innings. He fanned two and gave up one hit. Schaefer closed things out with one strikeout in his one inning of work.
The Blue Devils (10-2) host Duluth Marshall at home Thursday. Virginia will also play two home games in their own tournament Friday at Stock Field. They are set to play at noon vs. South Ridge and at 7:30 p.m. against Warroad.
----
South Ridge 12,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2, F/5
At Culver, Damian Tapio, Braden Tiedeman, Ryan Drake and Rylen Niska combined or six Mountain Iron-Buhl hits Monday, but it wasn’t quite as South Ridge scored a 12-2 victory in five innings.
Tapio went 2-for-3 with a double, Tiedeman added two hits and Drake and Niska each recorded a base knock.
The Panthers were led by Jaxson Bennett with two hits and a triple, Wyatt Olson with two hits and a double and Connor Bushbaum smacked a double to power the home team’s attack. On the mound, Josiah Deloach picked up the win for South Ridge, while Niska and Tapio shared the MI-B pitching duties.
MI-B hosts Northeast Range on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.