HERMANTOWN — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team went to Hermantown with five players Thursday and came out of it with a 6-1 loss to the Hawks.
The Bluejackets lone win came from Isaac Hildenbrand at first singles. He beset Ethan Hallgren 6-0, 6-3.
Chase Sams defeated Isaiah Hildenbrand 6-1, 6-2; Henry Hynes downed Brady Fosso 6-1, 6-2; and Ben Kangas won by forfeit, 2-0, 2-0.
In doubles, Zam Plante and Aaron Evjen downed Aman Majumdar and Tyler Fischer 6-0, 6-0.
Max Plante and Ely Young won by forfeit 2-0, 2-0, and Sam Swenson and George Peterson won by forfeit 2-0, 2-0.
“Isaac played well in some tough, windy conditions,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “He struggled out there, but his game is starting to evolve. If I keep playing all of these young ones, they’re going to get better.”
Hermantown 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand, H, def. Ethan Hallgren, 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 — Chase Sams, HE, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Henry Hynes, HE, def. Brady Fosso, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 — Ben Kangas, HE, def. 2-0, 2-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Zam Plante-Aaron Evjen, HE, def. Aman Majumdar-Tyler Fischer, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Max Plante-Ely Young, HE, def. NA, 2-0, 2-0; No. 3 — Sam Swenson-George Peterson, HE, def. NA, 2-0, 2-0.
