EVELETH — The Rock Ridge volleyball team ran into a tough Hermantown Hawks squad on Tuesday night.
The Hawks took advantage of some height in the front row and beat the Wolverines 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-11).
“They were tough out there tonight,” Wolverines head coach Amy Kvaternik said. “Front row and back row.”
Rock Ridge scored the first point of game one to grab a 1-0 lead. That would be the last lead they would have in Game 1.
Hawks used Emilie Rish in the front row to collect three straight kills. When she wasn’t in the front, Elle Jokinen was.
The Hawks raced out to a 12-5 lead and forced Kvaternik to take a time out. The Wolverines scored a point to stop the Hawks run and Ashley Dahl picked up an ace serve to make it a 12-7 contest.
The Hawks then went on a six point run with Jadyn Lind serving to make it an 18-8 game. The Wolverines were only able to collect three more points in the game.
Game two saw Rock Ridge battle more at the net. Anna Westby was able to attack at the net to score some points and the front row blocking held off the Hawks.
The teams traded points and the Hawks led 13-7 but an ace serve from Macy Westby and a kill from Anna Westby made it a 13-9 contest.
“They were battling out there,” Kvaternik said. “They were not giving up.”
The Hawks went on another five point run with Rish in the front row to make it a 18-9 game. Rock Ridge continued to fight but with Rish in the front row, the Hawks were just too tough to stop.
A pair of Rish Kills and a Jokinen Block at the net ended the contest at 25-15.
Hermantown raced out to a 13-6 lead in Game 3 but the Wolverines were not going to quit. Anna Westby collected another kill to stop the Hawks run.
Hermantown used their front row prowess for more points but Rock Ridge kept things close for a while to stay in the game.
A Brenna Christenson ace serve and Dahl kill cut the Hawks lead to six, 17-11, but the Wolverines just ran out of gas and the Hawks coasted to the 25-11 win to end the match.
“I’m proud of them out there,” Kvaternik said. “They kept playing hard the entire match and never gave up.”
Anna Westby ended the match with seven kills on 21 attacks while Macy Westby had 12 set assists.
Next up for the Wolverines is a trip down to the Twin Cities on Saturday, where they will be playing in the Centennial Invite.
“That will be good for us,” Kvaternik said. “Get out of town and get some more work done.”
Ely 3,
Duluth Marshall 0
DULUTH — The Ely volleyball team continued their undefeated season with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-17) of Duluth Marshall on Tuesday.
Six players recorded at least four kills with the team-high for the night only being six as the Timberwolves spread the love and set up plenty of players on the court. Rachel Coughlin, Natasha Fulkrod and Madeline Kallberg led with six kills while Coughlin had 14 digs, Fulkrod four aces and Kallberg three aces.
Hannah Penke finished with five kills and 10 digs with Kate Coughlin and Calre Thomas had four kills each. Lilli Rechichi served up four aces while Courtney Eilrich had nine digs.
Sarah Visser led setting-wise with 21 set assists to go with three aces. Kallberg also chipped in with 12.
“It was a quick game that allowed us to get more people on the floor which was nice to see,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “We are going to take the next week and half to refine some of the skills we need to work on. Our defense is really coming along but we are always working toward better coverage and movement on the floor. “
Ely returns to action on Monday when they host Northeast Range.
North Woods 3,
Cook County 1
COOK — The North Woods volleyball team stumbled in the third set but got back up and finished the job, downing Cook County in four sets (25-10, 25-14, 19-25, 25-12) Tuesday night.
Talise Goodsky commanded the floor with 33 set assists for the Grizzlies. Lauren Burnett led in kills with 12 and added 12 digs and five aces to her statline. Addy Hartway led in digs with 16 to go with six kills and two aces.
Hannah Kinsey added 10 kills, Skyler Yernatich had five kills and nine digs, Karah Scofield had six kills and six digs and Tori Olson chipped in with nine digs.
North Woods travels to Northeast Range tonight.
Mesabi East 3,
Chisholm 1
AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team looked to cruise to a three set win against Chisholm on Tuesday, but the ‘Streaks fought back to force a fourth game.
In the end, the Giants took care of business to grab a 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20) win over Chisholm.
Maija Hill led from the front row with 12 kills Tuesday night. Olivia Sahr added nine kills to go with five digs while Hannah Sahr had six kills and two aces.
Allie Lamppa had 34 set assists to go with eight digs, six kills and two aces. Gianna Lay chipped in with five kills nad nine digs, Isabella Ruotsalainen had four kills and Alexa Undeland, Bethany Polla and Michaela Levander had nine, eight and five digs, respectively.
Lola Huhta led for the ‘Streaks with 10 kills and three aces. Olivia Hutchings had nine kills, seven digs, two aces and two blocks. Ava Silvestrini finished with seven kills and 16 digs. Hannah Kne put up 30 set assists while Gabby Walters and Amya Fontaine had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Mesabi East hits the road tonight to take on Hinckley-Finlayson. Chisholm hosts Deer River, also tonight.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team dropped two consecutive road games this week, falling to Esko 8-0 on Tuesday before falling 6-1 to Two Harbors Wednesday.
Against the Agates, Elli Theel scored the lone Giants goal unassisted in the first half, making it a 4-1 game heading into the final 40 minutes. Two Harbors put the game away with two more goals.
Mesabi East Area will be back on the pitch Saturday in Crookston.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.