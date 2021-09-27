HIBBING — To say the Hermantown High School boys soccer team has had trouble scoring goals this season isn’t an understatement.
In the 10 previous games the Hawks have played, Hermantown only had 16 goals.
When Hermantown put up four goals on Hibbing/Chisholm in the first half, it was like the floodgates had opened.
The Hawks used that four-goal outburst en route to a 6-2 victory over the Bluejackets Monday at Vic Power Field.
Even Hermantown coach David Thompson was surprised by that offensive explosion, especially against a tough defensive team like Hibbing/Chisholm.
“We have not been able to score goals this year,” Thompson said. “For us to score some against Hibbing… They’re a good team. They’re solid in the back. They’ve got a great attacker.
“Of course, I was happy at halftime, but I also told them that if they give them a goal, they’re going to get a lot of momentum back. Sure enough, they scored in the first minute. We were kind of able to weather that.”
Hermantown got on the board during the eighth minute when Wylee Arro found the back of the net, then just four minutes later, Nathan Hill beat Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Drew Forer to make it 2-0.
It wasn’t a good start for the Bluejackets.
“That was a tough one,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer said. “We had some guys filling in some key spots that they’re not familiar with who they were out on the field with. We had a breakdown there. The one where Austin got hurt was a fluky goal.
“They earned a couple of goals, but they also got a couple lucky ones. We had so many chances today, but we couldn’t capitalize.”
Kade Kohanski received a penalty kick at the 25th minute. He buried it to make it 3-0, then Alex Chacich scored during the 26th minute to make it 3-1.
“That’s the way our season has gone,” Forer said. “We give up a goal, we get back in the game, then something unfortunate happens that turns the tide again. We were feeling good being down 3-1 to Hermantown.
“We have to keep pressing forward, take our shots, then hope for some rebounds.”
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, Arro tallied at the 27th minute to give Hermantown a 4-1 lead at the half.
Thompson knew the game wasn’t over, and that’s what he told his team at the half, then the Hawks proceeded to give up a goal to Chacich just eight seconds in to make it 4-2.
Was the tide about to turn?
“The energy that brought the team was immeasurable,” Forer said. “The bench went crazy, and it gave our spirits a lift, especially after losing Austin just before the half.”
Thompson told his team that they were in control of the situation, but after that goal went in, it was anybody’s game.
“I told them you’re either going to put more pressure on Hibbing, or you’re going to give them all of the momentum back, then it’s going to be more difficult for you,” Thompson said. “They have to learn that lesson, and hopefully, they learned it.”
Hermantown was a quick learner as Sam Dobinson scored at the 53:19 to give the Hawks that four-goal cushion again.
“That was such a momentum saver,” Thompson said. “Hibbing didn’t have enough time to get anything going off that quick goal. That took a lot of wind out of their sails. I give Hibbing credit.
“Those guys battled hard the entire game. It was a good, physical soccer game.”
Forer agreed with Thompson’s assessment after that quick goal.
“We weren’t able to string anything together after the initial goal to start the second half,” Forer said. “We start worrying about outside influences, the officiating or a call that was missed.
“We’re getting better at focusing on our own game, but it creeps into their minds. We have to be able to recover and get that focus back after a team scores.”
Hermantown ended the scoring at the 75:30 mark when Aiden Cox scored.
Hawks’ goalkeeper Sterling Trok had 12 saves. Forer stopped 11 shots.
HE 4 2 — 6
HC 1 1 — 2
First Half — 1. HE, Wylee Arro, 8th; 2. HE, Nathan Hill, 12th; 3. HE, Kade Kohanski, pk, 25th; 4. HC, Alex Chacich, 26th; 5. HE, Arro, 27th.
Second Half — 6. HC, Chacich, 40th; 7. HE, Sam Dobinson, 53rd; 8. HE, Aiden Cox, 75th.
Goalie Saves — Hermantown, Sterling Trok 12; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.