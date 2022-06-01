LINDSTROM — Last season, the Hibbing High School softball team ended their season one game short of the Section 7AAA finals.
The Bluejackets wanted to improve on that this season, but a first-round loss to North Branch put Hibbing in the elimination bracket.
To get back into the finals, the Bluejackets had to win two games, and Hibbing almost pulled it off.
In elimination-game one, the Bluejackets avenged that loss to the Vikings, winning 2-1, then in elimination-game two, Hibbing fell to Hermantown by the score of 4-3 Tuesday at the Chisago Lakes High School Fields.
Against North Branch, the Bluejackets didn’t score in the top of first, but the Vikings were able to put one run on the board.
Lydia Kuhlman singled, took second on Madison Helin walk, then Makenna Runk singled home the first run of the game.
North Branch pitcher Hannah Bernier, who had shutout the Bluejackets earlier, was just as tough on Hibbing through the first three innings, but Hibbing finally broke through in the fourth.
Megan Bussey singled, then was sacrificed to second. She scored on a Rylie Forbord double, but Forbord was left stranded on third.
As it turned out, that didn’t matter because the Bluejackets would get the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the fifth.
Aune Boben tripled with one out, then scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Emma Kivela.
From there, Boben did the rest from inside the pitcher’s circle.
Boben left Viking runners stranded in the fourth, fifth innings, then the sixth, Erin Pederson singled and reached third, but a pop out and strikeout ended that potential threat.
In the seventh, Boben retired the side in order to avenge the loss.
Boben gave up seven hits and struck out five.
Bernier allowed just three hits, while striking out six.
Hermantown 4
Hibbing 3
LINDSTROM — Against the Hawks, Hermantown scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, then held on to advance into the finals against the host Wildcats.
Hibbing did start the scoring in the first inning as Kivela tripled, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bussey.
The Bluejackets took a 2-0 lead with a run in the second.
Ayva Terzich reached base with one out, then Monroe Rewertz singled. Terzich scored on a base hit by Bella Scaia.
Hibbing made it 3-0 with a run in the fourth.
With two out, Boben walked, then Kivela tripled her home for her second RBI of the game.
That’s when Hermantown went to work.
In the bottom of the fourth, Natalie Vitek tripled with one out, and scored on a double by Jadyn Lind. Lind scored when Lindsey Ewer reached base on a base hit.
The Hawks then scored their two runs in the fifth to take the lead.
With one out, Avery Ferrell singled and stole second. Camille Wikstrom singled her home to tie the game 3-3.
Vitek would single as did Josie Anderson to keep the rally going. Lind got the big hit, knocking home Vitek with the go-ahead run.
Vitek was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits. She struck out two.
Boben allowed 10 hits, while striking out three.
Kivela was the only Hibbing player with multiple hits.
Baseball
Section 7AAA
North Branch 8
Hibbing 7 8 innings
NORTH BRANCH — The Bluejackets rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game 7-7, but the Vikings pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to win the Section 7AAA first-round contest at home Tuesday.
North Branch took a 3-0 lead after two innings, but Hibbing rallied with four runs in the third to take the lead.
The Vikings tied it with a single tally in the third, then they scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead.
The Bluejackets then rallied for those three runs in the seventh to tie it. Those runs came across the plate on a three-run home run by Logan Gietzen.
In the bottom eighth, North Branch had a walk-off single with the bases loaded to win it.
Beau Frider started for the Bluejackets, working five innings of nine-hit ball, He struck out six and walked one. Logan Gietzen tossed 2.1 innings, allowing six hits. He struck out three and walked three.
Gietzen had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Josh Kivela, Brayden Boyer, Dane Mammenga and Evan Radovich all had one hit.
Andrew Orf started for North Branch, working seven innings, giving up seven hits. He struck out nine and walked five. Austin Darwin tossed one inning, walking one.
Orf had three hits, including a home run and four RBI. Nathan Skiba had three hits, including a triple; Isaiah Scarborough had two hits, with a double; Cole Olson had two hits, with a double; Austin Herman had two hits; and Noah Thorsen had a double.
