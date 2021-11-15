DULUTH — Grand Rapids left little doubt as to who was the deepest team in the section.
The Thunderhawks scored 510.5 points to capture the team title at the Section 7A Swimming and Diving finals Saturday at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
Mesabi East was second with 330.5, followed by Hibbing with 289. Duluth Denfeld had 184, Proctor/Hermantown 183, Rock Ridge 174, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 167, International Falls 124, Northeast Range/Ely 94, Two Harbors 76 and Chisholm 70.
Grand Rapids won eight of the 13 events, including all three relays.
Winning individual events were Emily Ericson in the 50 freestyle; Addie Albrecht diving; Rowan Krueger-Barth 100 butterfly, and Hannah Rauzi 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Sophie Verke, Rauzi, Krueger-Barth and Ericson won the 200 medley relay; Chloe Petersen, Krueger-Barth, Ericson and Rauze won the 200 freestyle relay; and Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Allison Fox and Verke won the 400 freestyle relay.
Mesabi East got two firsts, both from Emma Williams. She won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
The 200 medley relay team of Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Williams and Adriana Sheets advanced to state by placing second, and Meyer was second in the 100 breaststroke to advance to state.
The Bluejackets picked up two wins from Geli Stenson, winning the 200 freestyle in 1:58.67, and the 500 freestyle in 5:27.92.
Stenson was seeded fifth in the 200, but she swam like the No. 1 seed in the finals.
“In her first 100, she was right there with the other kid (Sophie Verke of Grand Rapids),” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “I thought she might die off right there, but the next thing I know, she starts taking off, and she kept on going. She kept pulling out further and further ahead.
“It was a shock. I thought she would go out and compete,
but she went stroke-for-stroke with Verke. It was a two-way race, but she continued to pull out in front of her. When Geli jumped out there and dominated that race, it was a wake-up call to what was possible that day.”
What was possible? Placing third.
Grand Rapids and Mesabi East were likely to finish one and two, respectively, but third place was up for grabs.
Veneziano likes to crunch numbers.
Before the prelims started, Veneziano had his team finishing third by 10 points over the fourth-place team.
After the prelims, the Bluejackets picked up 36 points, then once the finals were over, Hibbing gained 56 points from where they were originally seeded.
That put Hibbing comfortably in third place.
“That was the largest gain of any team,” Veneziano said. “Mesabi East gained 36 points from where they were originally seeded. Grand Rapids didn’t swim any better, but their diving pulled them up a little bit.
“Some teams stayed on par, and some teams lost. We take pride in that we gained such a great amount from what we were looking at going into it. We performed outstandingly over the course of the tournament. We became the team they were supposed to be. That’s something to hang our hat on.”
In the 500, Stenson was seeded third going in, but she left little doubt about the outcome of the race when she hit the water.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Veneziano said. “Was she going to have a repeat of the 200, or was it going to be a one-timer? Did she put all of her emotional eggs in one basket in the 200?
“She went out and never looked back. She distanced herself from the pack. She finally put her races together.”
Stenson was also a part of Hibbing’s second-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, along with Macie Emerson, Emery Maki and Madison St. George. They will advance to state.
There were two records set at the meet.
The Thunderhawks’ Addie Albrecht shattered pool and region records in diving with 530.60 points. Rauzi set the 7A record in the breaststroke with a time of 1:07.11.
———
Hibbing placers were as follows
200 medley relay — 5. Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Bella Alaspa, Jordyn McCormack.
200 freestyle — 12. Alaspa.
200 individual medley — 6. St. George; 7. Kalisch.
50 freestyle — 6. Emery Maki; 7. Macie Emerson.
Diving — 12. Sylvie Wetzel; 15. Chloe Price.
100 butterfly — 6. Alaspa; 12. Riley St. George.
100 freestyle — 7. Maki; 8. Emerson.
500 freestyle — 13. Alexis Walters.
100 backstroke — 6. Mia Savage; 9. Kalisch; 13. McCormack.
100 breaststroke — 13. DiIorio.
———
Mesabi East placers were as follows:
200 freestyle — 6. Adeline Butzke; 14. Rhys Ceglar.
200 individual medley — 8. Hakala; 11. Emily Blake; 12. Izzy Depew.
50 freestyle — 3. Meyer; 9. Sheets.
100 butterfly — 5. Kyra Skelton; 14. Ashley Fossell; 15. Ceglar.
100 freestyle — 3. Sheets; 12. Aubree Skelton.
500 freestyle — 5. Butzke; 6. Emily Blake.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Meyer, Ceglar, Aubree Skelton, Kyra Skelton.
100 backstroke — 4. Hakala; 10. Summer Cullen-Line; 14. Kiera Saumer.
100 breaststroke — 4. Depew.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton, Williams.
———
Rock Ridge placers were as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich.
200 freestyle — 7. Samantha Bartovich; 9. Dani Logan.
200 individual medley — 10. Mia Stark; 13. Pechonick.
50 freestyle — 16. Vukmanich.
Diving — 13. Cally Anderson; 14. Isabella Smith.
100 butterfly — 9. Pechonick.
100 freestyle — 9. Stark.
500 freestyle — 4. Logan; 10. Bartovich; 12. Maggie Koskela; 15. Paige Robillard.
200 freestyle relay — 8. Tayler Harju, Avah Krausaar, Abygail Roush, Smith.
100 backstroke — 11. Maggie Gripp; 12. Vukmanich; 16. Koskela.
100 breaststroke — 14. Langowski.
400 freestyle relay — 7. Ellie Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks, Bartovich, Stark.
———
Chisholm placers were as follows:
200 medley relay — 11. Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Jaelyn Jordan, Ava Baumgard.
200 individual medley — 5. Nelson.
200 freestyle relay — 9. Nelson, Mya Pessenda, Baumgard, Jordan.
100 backstroke — 7. Nelson,.
400 freestyle relay — 10. Baumgard, Sundquist, Pessenda, Jordan.
———
Northeast Range/Ely placers were as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Morgan McClelland, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson.
200 individual medley — 4. Tedrick.
100 butterfly — 7. Tedrick.
500 freestyle — 14. McClelland.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland.
400 freestyle relay — 11. Esther Anderson, Lauren Olson, Tuuli Koivisto, Cylvia DeBeltz.
———
Mesabi East coach Jon Isaacson was named Section 7A Coach of the Year. Ross Harvey of Hibbing was named Assistant Coach of the year, and Sara Willard of Hibbing was named Diving Coach of the Year.
Also, 10 of the 11 teams got coaches association academic awards for having grade point averages of 3.50 or higher.
