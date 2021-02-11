Hawkinson in rarified air

HIBBING — In the history of Hibbing High School girls basketball, which dates back to the middle 1970’s, only six players have hit the 1,000-point milestone.
Abbey McDonald is at the top of that list with well over 2,000 points, then there’s Kayla Swanson, Shyla McKibbon, Kris DeMaris, Lacie Grahek and Alia Cook.
One other name has joined that elite company — Haley Hawkinson.
The Bluejacket senior picked up her 1,000th point in a game against Proctor last week, then she added 20 more points in a win over Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday.
It’s a high-school career that started as a freshman, getting the opportunity to play with McDonald, McKenzie Maki and Lizzy Tuomi.
Hawkinson never felt out of place with those three Hibbing stars.
“It was a little nerve racking at first, but I knew I belonged with them,” Hawkinson said. “I earned it. They were good leaders, and they helped me get ready to play for the pace, not only in practice but helping me prepare for the games.
“I’ve done a good job maturing, getting better at understanding the game and working on my game, the actual skills of the game as well.”
That maturation process began early in Hawkinson’s life.
“I’ve always been playing,” Hawkinson said. “I had a competitive family growing up. My dad is super into basketball, and I wanted to be just like him. He’s been my mentor. I had a lot of older cousins, too, and they were never easy on me.
“They never let me win at anything. It was frustrating, but it sparked a lot of drive in me. I’m thankful for that. I just wanted to get better. I wanted to prove myself to everybody.”
Talent has never been an issue with Hawkinson, but the one thing that separates Hawkinson from her peers is hard work.
“She has all of the talent one could ask for, but hard work has gotten her to the next level,” Erickson said. “That’s the best word to describe her. She’s always playing, whether it’s AAU basketball, or she’s here all of the time in the summer.
“She’s competitive and hard working.”
Hawkinson is also versatile. She’s had many roles for the Bluejackets, especially during the McDonald, Maki and Tuomi years.
“In our state-tournament year, she was a good role player,” Erickson said. “She was someone we could rely on, even as a sophomore, to handle the ball and not turn it over. She could score a little bit when she needed to score.
“She took pressure off of our other players. These last couple of years she’s been more of the leader on the court. She hasn’t lost a stride with whatever role she’s had on the team. She’s always willing to do whatever it takes.”
All of those experiences led to that milestone night in Proctor.
Hawkinson was 10 points away heading into the game, and she had nine points under her belt when she made a trip to the free throw line.
Hawkinson’s first shot tickled the twine, and the Bluejackets’ bench erupted.
Hawkinson wasn’t sure what the commotion was all about. She thought it was regular cheering.
“They told me to turn around, and I saw my parents and all of the fans with their signs,” Hawkinson said. “That’s when I realized that I got it. I knew I was close, but I didn’t know how close. They did a good job keeping it a secret from me.
“I’m glad I didn’t know because I would have been a little nervous out there. I was feeling good. There was nothing to worry about. I just focused on the game, and it would eventually come, if it did.”
That shot put Hawkinson into Hibbing girls basketball lore.
“To think about what that means, with her not being our leading scorer those first couple of years, to still be able to do that, it’s a long haul,” Erickson said. “She put in the work that needed to be done. It’s a tribute to her teammates, too.
“Yeah, she has a 1,000 points, but you look at her other numbers, her teammates’ numbers, the records we’ve had over the years, all of those numbers are impressive. It’s a big number.”
It’s a number nobody can take away from Hawkinson.
“I feel lucky to be a part of some of the other big names that are up there,” Hawkinson said. “I’m glad that everybody else will be able to see all of the better players that came out of Hibbing.
“It was important, but I wasn’t looking at it as something I was striving to get. I knew if it came, it came. It was nice, but it wasn’t a career goal. I’m proud to have my name up there with everybody else.”
