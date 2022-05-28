GUELPH, Ontario, Canada — Deion Harris has been through a lot in his young life, but through family, God and football, the Hibbing High School graduate has persevered through it all.
Harris, who had a stint in the National Football League and who was supposed to play in the X-treme Football League, is finally getting his shot at professional football.
Harris has signed a contract to play in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts when their season opens June 16, at home against Montreal.
It was a long ride to get to this point, but Harris is looking forward to this new chapter of his life.
“It was a lot of growing mentally, and staying together with family,” Harris said. “I was embracing all of those things in my life. My passions in life are family, God and football. I have been riding with that every day.
“It’s got me to where I am right now. I can’t be with my family right now because I’m chasing my dream. It’s working.”
After an outstanding career at the University of North Dakota, Harris signed as a rookie free agent with the Washington Football Team right after the draft.
When that stint ended, Harris was set to play with the DC Defenders in the XFL, but the league never got off the ground. It was shut down in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
That put Harris’ football career on hold, but not his enthusiasm for the sport.
“It was a real test the past two years,” Harris said. “I wasn’t playing football, but I was staying with it. I was staying motivated. I have a passion for the game. I was staying on the field, whether it was in Minnesota or Dallas, training with my dad (Johnny). My step-dad, (Gavin Robinson) was a big motivator for me, too.
“We’re a football family, so I was sticking with it, staying ready at all times, following all of the right steps and doing all of the right things. That’s what got me ready for this. My confidence level is through the roof right now.”
Harris had a CFL free-agent workout on Jan. 9, and he opened some eyes.
“At the showcase, I ran 40 drills and did some one-on-ones, and I dominated in them,” Harris said. “That’s what put me on the map. They recorded all of that and sent that to all of the teams that wanted the tape.
“Toronto saw it. They reached out about one month before camp started (May 9).
“I was supposed to have a workout with British Columbia two days before Toronto signed me. They gave me the deal, and I signed the contract and went to rookie camp. I performed well at that camp.”
The Argonauts started their preseason schedule Friday, but Harris wasn’t able to play because he’s not 100-percent healthy at the moment.
“I have a slight injury, but I’ll be back for the next game,” Harris said. “I’m making sure I’m 100-percent healthy for the long 18-game season. I don’t want any nagging injuries throughout the season.
“I’m trying to be smart. I’m taking care of my body. I’m making sure I’m eating healthy. Being available is the best ability one can have. I’m making sure I’m at 100-percent.”
Once he’s back on the field, don’t expect Harris to show any mercy. He lives for contact.
“I can’t wait until I lay that first hit on someone” Harris said. “I’ve been waiting for that.”
“I’m loving all of it. It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be a good year, for sure.
Harris still has the goal of playing in the NFL, so he’s not taking this opportunity lightly.
“You can’t take those things for granted,” Harris said. “In my eyes, this is a blessing. I’m going out there to perform, and do what I do at a high level for a great city.
“God has put me through some tough times, but it’s how you overcome them. This is what I’m passionate about. The injuries and bad things, that can’t take the love out of you. My dreams have never been crushed. My passion is for the game.”
