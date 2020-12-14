HIBBING — It has been a staple in this town for 33 years, but that streak is coming to an end in 2020.
The Hibbing Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament, now called the North Star State Hardwood Showcase, began in December of 1987, but thanks to the coronavirus, this year’s edition of the event has been put on hold.
The tournament, which was the brainchild of Hibbing Athletic Director Milt Verant, has grown a lot over the years.
This year, that eight-team field, which included the Bluejackets, Grand Rapids, Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld, Cambridge-Isanti, Worthington, Orono and Forest Lake, was going to provide some good, competitive play.
Unfortunately, those teams are losing out on the opportunity to compete in Hibbing.
“It’s been incredibly disappointing,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “It’s an opportunity to play against good teams, and we were looking to make a run at the title for the first time since 2014.”
Originally, the tournament invited local teams, but the format was changed in 2016 to invite more Class 3A and 4A teams to the party.
“Our guys looked forward to this annually, and this year was no exception to that,” McDonald said. “It was more of a focus for us, too. We were looking forward to this year for quite some time and in that respect. That’s why it’s disappointing.”
Preparations for the event start at least a year in advance, and it involves not only McDonald’s input, but the input of his assistant coaches and Hibbing Hoop Club.
“It’s taken a lot of work, a lot of emails and a lot of time,” McDonald said. “The people in our hoop club make it a quality event. At times, there have been some sleepless nights, on my end, trying to find a team to replace one that bailed on me late in the process.
“We were on cruise control this year. This field of eight, I was excited about it, then this happened. It’s tough.”
Nothing has been able to slow this tournament down, but there was one year, 2004, when not all of the games were completed.
“The last day of the event was canceled due to a snow and ice storm,” McDonald said. “There was no championship game. We were scheduled to play Menagha, but due to the storm, everybody went home.
“That was the only other example of being disappointed because it was out of our control.”
Kind of like the situation the country is in today. Nobody expected this when 2020 started.
“Being a historian, a record keeper and because of how much this meant to my dad and the influence on his program, the historical part of it is the most important,” McDonald said. “It also gave our team an opportunity to not have to travel during the holidays.
“This is tough to take knowing that this is going to be a year where the string is broken. Every holiday tournament is in the same boat, but knowing this string is coming to an end after 33 years, it’s gut wrenching.”
The tournament isn’t all about basketball.
“It’s the life it brings to the town, and the atmosphere it brings to the Lincoln Gym is another aspect of it,” McDonald said. “Having these big-competing schools in town for that has been challenging from a physical and mental perspective.
“For the teams, we know they’re staying in hotels, we know they’re going out to eat. You’re doing things for more people than just basketball.”
In a basketball sense, this tournament has been good for the Bluejacket program, too.
“We’ve come out of the showcase a lot more prepared for January and February,” McDonald said. “We build off of that momentum. Even our junior-varsity games have been intense and physical.
“It’s three solid days of good, physical and intense basketball.”
McDonald is hoping that this doesn’t cause problems for next year. He’s not expecting any.
“We’ll be rounding up teams for 2021,” McDonald said. “The question now is, ‘When are we going to know when that is going to happen?’ It’s such an unknown time for everybody.
“It’s hard to expect things to happen normally because the exact opposite thing happens at some point.”
Cambridge-Isanti is the two-time defending champions, and Coach Mike McDonald’s team was hoping for a third title.
Just playing games this season will be a blessing.
“I’m sure they’re disappointed,” McDonald said. “They can’t go for the three-peat. The Metro teams have liked this event. It’s well run by the Hoop Club. The play on the court has been solid.
“It’s been a great event to host. Hopefully, the start of our season isn’t too far off.”
