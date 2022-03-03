HIBBING — It took a lot of hard work and dedication, but all of that paid off for six Hibbing High School wrestlers.
Christian Jelle, Bryson Larrabee, Cooper Hendrickson, Thomas Hagen, Drew Shay and Ian Larrabee all advanced to the State Class AA Individual Meet, which begins today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jelle, who is wrestling at 113 pounds, is 29-2 on the season and is making his second appearance at state.
He wrestlers Easton Miller of Pequot Lake/Pine River-Backus in his opening match. He’s familiar with Miller. They met at the Jackhammer Meet in December.
“I won by technical fall the last time we met,” Jelle said. “I should be able to win that match, but I have to go in there like it’s a completely new match. I can’t think about the other match.”
Jelle, who is only an eighth-grader, wrestles well above that school designation.
“All summer, I wrestle with college athletes and good wrestlers,” Jelle said. “It helps me because I’m around wrestling all of the time. Being around good people makes you better.”
Jelle did win the section title at 113 pounds. That was a nice accomplishments, but he had bigger goals in mind.
“I want to win the state, or at least place high,” Jelle said. “That (winning the section title) was cool, but I’m more focused on placing at state.”
Bryson Larrabee will be competing at 160 pounds. He’s 33-11 this season, and will take on Bryce Burkett of Watertown-Mayer.
This is his first trip to state after several near misses.
“I should have been there multiple times, but there were different situations that happened,” Larrabee said. “Last year was COVID, so that messed things up.”
Out of the six wrestlers, Bryson’s path was the toughest.
He lost to Gavin Rockstroh of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson in the quarterfinals, so he had to go into the wrestleback portion of the tournament.
Bryson said he had something to prove after falling in that quarterfinal match.
“I lost that first one and it wasn’t that I thought I wasn’t going to make it, it was that I wanted to prove that I could make it,” Bryson said. “That helped me focus more to want to show that I 100-percent could go.
“There was nothing that could hold me back. I wanted to prove that.”
Bryson won his way into the third-place match, where he met Rockstroh again. This time, the result was different.
“I went back and I watched that match over and over, saw what was there, I completely switched up the way I wrestled him and it worked,” Bryson said. “It was all energy. I won the last match against somebody I lost to earlier in the year.
“It was an electric feeling. I was going up, and I knew he wasn’t going to be able to keep up with me.”
At 170 pounds, Hendrickson had to win a true-second match to advance to his first state meet.
Hendrickson is 21-10 on the season, and will face Ashton LaBelle of North Branch Area in the first round.
There was a good reason why Hendrickson hadn’t advanced to state in the past.
“I was always behind David (Platt),” Hendrickson said. “We were the same weight, so it was hard finding a spot. This is my first year as a fulltime varsity, but I wanted to make a statement to make it to state this year.
“I’m hoping to win my first match. I had a close match with this kid earlier in the season. I have to wrestle hard and not let him score.”
Hagen is wrestling at 182 pounds. He’s 31-13 on the season, and will wrestle Lano Oduwauie of Simley in the first round.
He felt confident at the section meet.
“I knew going into it that I was going to win a lot of matches,” Hagen said. “I pinned all of the way to finals, then I lost to Wilke 9-4. I wrestled him earlier in the year and only lost 2-1, so I was optimistic about it.
“Losing to him, then going back and wrestling Timmy Johnson and pinning him was exciting.”
Even though he lost in the finals, Hagen wasn’t going to let anything block his way to state.
“It made me push harder,” Hagen said. “I wanted to win that match because I knew if I didn't win it, I wouldn’t be going to the state.”
What has also helped Hagen is a change in his wrestling philosophy.
“I have been drilling, trying to work on my feet more to be an offensive wrestler,” Hagen said. “In past years, I’ve been more defensive, having them shoot on me. I switched it up a little bit and tried to be more offensive and it worked better.
“It was a big change in mentality. It was an I shoot, I score. You shoot, I still score-kind-of- thing. I have to take that same kind of attitude to state, just win them all and get my points where I can get them.”
Shay is 27-12 at 195 pounds. He won the section title at that weight class, and is making his first state-meet appearance.
Shay didn’t start wrestling until his freshman season, so he’s grown by leaps-and-bounds in just three seasons.
“I did a lot of losing my first couple of years,” Shay said. “The first year wasn’t too bad because I wasn’t on the varsity yet. I did well on the JV, but when I went to varsity, I got absolutely pulverized.
“It definitely puts you down, but it makes you work toward something. I learned from that. I started hitting the weight room a lot more, running and doing more cardio. It paid off.”
Shay, who will wrestle Hayden VanderVoort of Hector in the first round, wasn’t going to be denied that section title.
“I knew I was going in there, and I wasn’t going to lose,” Shay said. “I was thinking, ‘I’m not losing this. There’s no way I coming off that mat without having a section title.’ Now, I’m going to give it my all.
“I have nothing to lose. I’ve worked all year for this. I’m going to try and go as far as I can. I’m going to go out there fighting, with a fighting attitude, and see where I end up.”
Ian, who is wrestling at 220 pounds, is 21-11 on the season. He’ll be matched up with Max Olson in the first round.
It’s Ian’s second state appearance.
“This one feels good, I’m not going to lie,” Ian said. “The six of us have been working hard all year for this. That last match, I lost to him in the finals, and I was a little down about it.
“I knew I had to come back. I knew I had to win that true-second match. It feels great to go down there
Ian pulled out a 2-1 victory in the true-second match. The only point he gave up was a penalty point.
“I had to fight the whole match,” Ian said. “It was 2-1 for just about the entire time. I knew I had to fight as hard as I could to stay in that. There was no giving up. It was the last match of the year if I didn’t win it. I had to fight.”
Ian also had a little more incentive as he watched his brother win the match just before his.
“He went to state first,” Ian said. “His match was right before mine on that mat. He won it and right there I put it in my head, ‘There’s no way he can go, and I don’t go.’ I needed to make sure that I was right there with him.
“That was a part of me driving me in the back of head, ‘I’m going to win this.’”
That made Bryson’s win more special.
“There’s a rivalry, but at the same time, we both want to see each other succeed,” Bryson said. “Seeing him in the finals made me think, ‘I can’t let him go, then not go.’ After I won my true second match and knowing I was going, he was the first person I wanted there right with me.
“It was super exciting to see him win that true-second match, too.”
Ian said he won’t leave anything on the mat in his second appearance at state.
“I hope to go as far as I can,” Ian said. “Just the fact of being down there is a big accomplishment. I’ll try anything. Like I said, this is the last one of the year. There is no saving my energy. There’s no saving my wrestling.
“ I have to put everything out there, and try to see how far I can go.”
