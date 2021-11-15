HIBBING — When the high school girls basketball season opened Monday, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team had a new face leading the team— Chris Hanson.
The former Bluejacket boys basketball player will be sitting on the bench guiding this team during the 2021-22 season.
He’s looking forward to the challenge.
“I’m excited,” Hanson said. “We have a good group this year. We have a lot of potential. We have some girls coming back, and I’m fired up and ready to go.”
Hanson does have previous coaching experience.
He coached in New Ulm for a time, then when he returned to Hibbing, he was an assistant coach for two years.
“I have a couple of years under my belt,” Hanson said. “It should help me with running practices, developing relationships, making sure we’re ready to go and knowing what we need to work on.
“I have to get things done so we’re ready for game days.”
As far as the Xs and Os go, Hanson said he’ll be focusing on both sides of the ball.
“We’ll play on both ends of the court,” Hanson said. “We’ll get up-and-down. We’ll play defense, and we’ll transition that into our offense. We’ll play quickly. We’re going to do things well this year.
“Everything will come down to what we do on defense. If we can get stops, if we can pressure teams, we can dictate the pace of the games this year. When we can play our tempo, it’s going to make things a lot easier for us.”
Hanson was looking forward to the first day of practice.
“We’re going to see where we’re at,” Hanson said. “We’ll put in an offense. We’re going to start working on our defense. We have scrimmages on Saturday that we have to be ready for.
“We’re going at it right away. We’ll be getting after it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.