Hanson set to lead young Bluejackets girls squad

HIBBING — As Chris Hanson gets set to take on the first coaching job of his career, he’s taking a over a young Hibbing High School girls basketball team.
There’s only one true veteran on the team, junior Reese Aune, but the rest are untested at the varsity level.
Even so, Hanson believes this team will be competitive during the 2021-22 season, and they showed that with a 23-point win over Greenway on Wednesday in Coleraine.
“We have a lot of potential,” Hanson said. “We may surprise some people. If we come together and gel at the right time, we’ve got a good group this year.”
The Bluejackets only have one senior, Deetra Davis, and Hanson is looking for big things out of her.
“She’s going to be great on the boards, and she’s going to lead us with effort and tenacity,” Hanson said. “She’s going to set the tone on defense a lot of the time.”
Joining Aune, who scored 17 points against the Raiders, from the junior class are Emma Kivela, who had 24 points against Greenway, Rylie Forbord, Tiffany Davis and Miriam Milani.
“They will all play big minutes for us,” Hanson said. “Reese and Emma will lead us when it comes to handling the ball. I want them to be aggressive. After losing four starters last year, we have to find someone who wants to take over and be in charge.
“We’ll see who’s willing to step up and get after it this year.”
Two sophomores, Jorie Anderson and Kate Toewe, will be counted on as well.
“They will play some minutes for us off of the bench,” Hanson said. “They will give us some energy, some height, some rebounding. We’re going to have some depth this year if everybody shows up to play.”
Offensively, Tiffany Davis did join Aune and Kivela in double figures in game one, which was a good way to start the season.
“It’s about finding out who’s willing to take over, who’s going to attack,” Hanson said. “We have to be aggressive, run our offense and let things happen. We can play fast. We have a couple of girls on the team who just went to state in cross country, so we can get up-and-down plenty.
“We have to get out and run and put the ball in the basket. If we make our layups, we’ll be good to go.”
Defensively, Hanson is hoping that part of his teams’ game will lead to some transition baskets.
“We’re going to pressure teams,” Hanson said. “We’ll, hopefully, cause some turnovers, get out in transition and get some easy baskets.”
