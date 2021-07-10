AURORA — Hunter Hannuksela recently committed to play basketball at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan., and the 2021 Mesabi East graduate is looking forward to getting down there early next month.
The program and head coach Devin Kastrup is one of the biggest reasons for his enthusiasm.
“I like his personality. He’s a lot of fun to be around. I like his energy,’’ Hannuksela said last week. “His play style I feel it matches mine a lot.’’
That includes a lot of movement, playing fast, shooting 3-pointers and coming off ball screens. “I like coming off ball screens and shooting,’’ he added.
While Hannuksela liked his new coach, Kastrup also liked what he saw in his prospective team member through highlight videos and a campus visit.
“He liked that I was athletic, I can jump and I can shoot.’’
Considering that, Hannuksela said he’ll probably be playing shooting guard and possibly a little bit of point guard if needed.
Kastrup also knows he’ll be getting a career 2,500-point scorer who averaged 28 points per game last season and is the all-time leading scorer in the area.
Dan Darbo, Hannuksela’s high school coach, believes his former player is still getting better.
“I can’t wait to see what he’s going to be like in about two years from now,’’ his former coach said in a telephone interview.
Darbo knows Hannuksela will do well for the Thunderbirds with his height, speed and leaping ability. He can dunk with either hand and “he’s the best shooter I’ve ever coached.’’
As far as work ethic goes, there aren’t many that are more committed than Hannuksela, Darbo said. “He just wills himself to be better and better and better.’’
Darbo is also confident Hannuksela will adjust quite well to the tougher competition at the Division I Junior College. “I think he’ll be fine. His upswing to me as to what he can be is off the charts.’’
Hannuksela has already been at that high level AAU basketball for the last two years. “He knows what that is all about. The better players he plays with, the better he will be. That’s when he’ll really shine,’’ his former coach said.
Hannuksela hooked up with Cloud County through his AAU coach CJ Osuchukwu, who told Kastrup about him. “Then I sent him some of my highlight videos and stuff and some game film.’’
The 18-year-old is now less than one month from heading to Cloud County, where the basketball program starts Aug. 7 and classes start Aug. 17. He plans to study something in the personal trainer/physical therapist area.
Hannuksela (the son of Tim and Maria) said his dad is at the top of the list of those that helped him get to where he is today. “He always helped me from day one.’’
Osuchukwu also helped him in AAU and got his name out to coaches. He also credited all of his former coaches for helping him in his career in basketball.
Ed Berdice, who died in 2014, was also a key to Hannuksela’s development. “He used to run open gym and he would work with me and my sister (Hannah). He would be working with us on the shooting machines.’’
Hannuksela looks back fondly on his high school basketball playing days, but is now focused on reaching the Division I level.
“I’m just going there to play Division I. I feel going down there is my best chance to make it there,’’ he said. “I feel like it’s worth it in the long run to get where I want to be.’’
