AURORA — One week ago on his home court, Mesabi East senior Hunter Hannuksela recorded his 2,000th career point as the Giants took down visiting Chisholm, 69-62.
Describing the moment, Hannuksela said getting to 2,000 was ultimately a relief after hitting 1,000 in the first game of his junior season.
“Getting to that milestone was just exciting,” Hannuksela said Tuesday at the Mesabi East gym. “I haven’t been shooting the best this year so it was just a relief to finally get it. It was a cool experience to have with all the fans here supporting me.”
Hannuksela’s coach, Dan Darbo, says the 6-foot-4-inch senior guard is the biggest gym rat he’s ever seen and would be in the gym non-stop if he could.
“It’s been fun to watch,” Darbo said. “He started playing varsity as a freshman and seeing him mature on the court has been a blast. He’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen. During his sophomore year, he grew about five inches which really helped him out. Now he plays the game above the rim quite a bit and it’s just a big advantage for him to have.”
Darbo figures that Hannuksela will probably finish the season about 300-400 points shy of where his totals should have been, if not for the shortened season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, that hasn’t hampered Hannuksela’s dedication to the game
“He’d be in here 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week if he could.”
A lot of that dedication was brought on by his family, including his father and twin sister Hannah. The senior gave credit to his family for constantly helping him improve year-round.
“It’s nice to have them,” Hannuksela said. “My dad is always helping me when I struggle with my shot and he’d be the one in the gym with me just rebounding me when I needed someone. My sister is the same. We’re always working together in the summer and helping each other any way we can.”
Aside from his outstanding game, Darbo says Hannuksela is a class act both on and off the court.
“He’s probably one of the nicest kids I’ve ever coached. Any place we go and play basketball, coaches and referees will come and tell us how nice of a kid he is. He’s truly a gem.”
Hannuksela says that his positive attitude isn’t something he works at, but instead something that was instilled in him from a young age.
“I don’t really think about that. That’s just how I am. Treat other people how you want to be treated. That’s just what my parents taught me.”
Also playing on the football team as well as running track, Darbo says Hannuksela is a true athlete. That, along with his overall fitness levels have helped him stand out throughout the years.
“He’s an unbelievable athlete. He can do it all but basketball is the game he’s meant to play and excel at. He has never missed a game since the ninth grade. He’s played every game and he’s played nearly every minute in the last few years. Very rarely do I take him out. It’s just crazy to have an athlete like that on your team.”
Hannuksela also has to give credit to past Mesabi East players for his improvement, including 2019 graduate Carson Becicka.
“My freshmen year, Carson and I would come to the school around 7 every morning and we would put up so many shots. Having him helped so much. He’d push me. He’s a really good defender too so playing 1-on-1, he taught me how to play faster and improve my skill level when you take on better players.”
What exactly motivates Hannuksela to keep improving? According to him, the goal is to play for a Division I program.
“I want to play Division I and that’s what motivates me,” Hannuksela said. “I’ve had some looks from Division I schools but because of COVID and the rules with players being allowed to come back, it’s affected the recruiting process for me and everyone else in the 2021 class.”
Despite the obstacles, D-I still remains the goal.
“That’s what I’ve wanted since I was a little kid. I just enjoy working at it. Basketball is my getaway, I just enjoy it.”
Darbo says his star player most certainly has the ability to compete at the top college level, adding that he still has a lot more room to improve as well.
“Wherever he ends up, it’s clear that he hasn’t even come close to his potential. Every year he just makes crazy improvements. I still think he can go to a D-I team but whether it’s D-I or D-II, they’re going to get a heck of a player. This kid’s upswing is off the charts when it comes to what he can accomplish. I can’t imagine what he’ll be like in 2-3 years.”
For now, Hannuksela and the Giants are focused on finishing out the regular season and going as far into the postseason as possible.
“We want to win but ultimately I just want to end the season strong. Maybe we can make a run in the playoffs but I’m ready to just enjoy the rest of this process because this is my last year playing high school sports.”
