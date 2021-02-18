CHISHOLM — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team got a big monkey off their backs Tuesday night, earning their first win of the season in an overtime thriller with Chisholm, 89-87.
Giants senior Hunter Hannuksela had a career night, putting down 50 points to lead the Mesabi East effort. Hannuksela finds himself just 47 away from the career 2,000 mark.
The Giants’ Brayden Leffel finished with 22 points and Cody Fallstrom finished with 10. Jude Sundquist led Chisholm with 35 points. Bryce Warner added 20. July Abernathy had 12 and Sean Flemming chipped in with 10.
Playing without a win in their seven games played, Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo had a meeting with his players prior to the game with Chisholm. The topic: Confidence.
“I told the boys that no one has given up on you as a team,” Darbo said. “I expect all of you to start playing with high expectations and confidence.”
Darbo said he challenged the Giants and they answered the call.
Hoping for a breakout game from Hannuksela, Darbo said the play from his standout senior was nothing short of exceptional.
“He played fabulous. He played the way I know he can. He shot 70% from the field to go with 15 rebounds.”
Darbo also praised the play of Leffel and Fallstrom, both of whom had big nights.
“Brayden is another person who can shoot the lights out and he finally had a complete game. Cody is a true rebound machine, averaging 17 a game which is just incredible.
“We have felt like the team from ‘Hoosiers’ but it’s amazing to see what the kids can do when they play with confidence.”
ME 40 49 — 89
CHS 41 46 — 87
Mesabi East: Hunter Hannuksela 50, Brayden Leffel 22, Cody Fallstrom 10, Brody Heinen 5, Jack Ribich 2; Three pointers: Hannuksela 6, Leffel 4, Heinen 1; Free throws: 12-15; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 4, Jude Sundquist 35, Bryce Warner 20, July Abernathy 12, Sean Fleming 10, Nathan Showalter 6; Three pointers: J. Sundquist 2, Warner 2; Free theows: 6-9; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out : Abernathy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.