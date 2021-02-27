Hannuksela hits 2,000 as Giants drop ‘Streaks, 69-62

AURORA —Mesabi East senior Hunter Hannuksela recorded his 2,000th career point Friday night as the Giants took down the visiting Chisholm Bluestreaks, 69-62.
Hannuksela finished with 24 points and passed 2,000 at the five minute mark in the first half. Brayden Leffel finished with 23 points for the Giants.
Chisholm was led by Jude Sundquist with 31 points. July Abernathy finished with 12.
Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo said it was a great game from the Giants on Hannuksela’s big night.
“We moved the ball better than any game this year,” Darbo said. “Great game. We had 17 assists as a team which was awesome.
Hunter didn’t have a great shooting night but still dominated the game when it counted at the end.”
Darbo also complimented the play of Leffel and Fallstrom in the win.
“Leffel had a great shooting night and made the threes when we needed them. Fallstrom had another 20 rebound night to go with a great offensive night.”
Darbo says the team can continue to win games if they manage to fix a few key areas.
“We can be good when we share the ball and play unselfish. I like how we played Friday and it should help with our team confidence.”
A full story on Hannuksela and his 2,000 career points can be found later this week in the Mesabi Tribune.
CHS 29 33 — 62
ME 29 40 — 69
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 4, Jude Sundquist 31, Bryce Warner 9, July Abernathy 12, Sean Fleming 2, Nathan Showalter 2, Phil Barnard 2; Three pointers: J. Sundquist 4, Abernathy 1; Free throws: 11-14; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 23, Hunter Hannuksela 24, Cody Fallstrom 16, Jack Ribich 4, Aiden Swanson 2; Three pointers: Leffel 3, Hannuksela 4; Free throws: 14-24; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Ribich.
