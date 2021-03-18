Hannuksela etches 2,000 career points as Giants down Pillager, 54-51

AURORA — Scoring her 2,000th career point, Mesabi East senior Hannah Hannuksela helped lead the No. 7 Mesabi East Giants past No. 10 Pillager in a Section 7AA first round contest, 54-51.
A quick start from the Giants gave Mesabi East an early lead, but the Huskies fought back to keep things close at the half, 27-22. Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said the game, “was a battle until the end,” in the second half.
Coming away with the win, the Giants were led by Kora Forsline with 20 and Hannuksela with 10.
On Hannuksela reaching a historic milestone for Mesabi East, Whiting credited her hard work and determination and said she does just about everything on the court.
“She started playing varsity for us from a young age and she worked hard all the way up. She works during the offseason too and you can tell she puts in the time. That’s how you get to 2,000 points. She’s a tough, hard worker and she’s been an important piece for us throughout the years.”
The win sends Mesabi East to Duluth on Saturday where they will take on No. 2 Marshall. Whiting says it’ll be a difficult contest for the Giants, but that his squad looks to be up to the task.
“It’s a tough matchup. They have [Gianna] Kneepkens putting up 50 points against teams and even if you stop her, they’ve still got other players. But we’ve got nothing to lose so we’ll just give it our all and see where it rolls.”
PHS 22 29 — 51
ME 27 27 — 54
Pillager: Grace Grimsley 3, Sadie Hopman 8, Juliana Ewald 9, Jenna Woidyla 3, Olivia Peterson 16, Emma Schmit 12; Three pointers: Grimsley 1, Ewald 3, Woidyla 1, Peterson 1; Free throws: 3-7; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 5, Alexa Fossell 8, Hannah Hannuksela 10, Kora Forsline 20, Stevie Hakala 3, Maggie Lamppa 2, Maiji Hill 6; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Hannuksela 1, Forsline 1, Hakala 1; Free throws: 20-25; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
