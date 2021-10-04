NEVIS – A pair of top five ranked 9-man teams pulled some strings and met up for a game that was a last-minute add for both teams.
No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl and No. 5 Hancock battled it out Friday night at neutral site Nevis for a rematch of the 2019 state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. With both teams coming in with perfect 4-0 records, an exciting matchup between two of the state’s best was guaranteed
A tight battle from beginning to end, it was the Owls that got the best of the Rangers in the end, winning 34-32 to hand MI-B their first loss of the season.
The Rangers added the game to their schedule late after Cherry was forced to cancel their game with MI-B due to Covid protocols. With Hancock also without an opponent, the two teams agreed to a game with barely 24 hours notice.
The Owls got the quick start on the Rangers in the first quarter, scoring twice to take the early lead. First, Davin Rose connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass to Matt Thompson to put Hancock up 6-0. They doubled their lead later in the first with Rose then hitting Jackson Koehl through the air for the 22-yard score.
The Rangers got things moving in the second with their first touchdown coming through the air as Asher Zubich hit Damian Tapio for the 18 yard score. Zubich ran in the two-pointer to make it a 12-8 game.
MI-B took the lead later in the second with Zubich hauling one in himself from 24 yards out to make it a 14-12 game. Hancock retook the lead heading into halftime with Rose hitting Thompson again, this time from 17 yards. The pair would link up once more on the two-pointer conversion to put the score at 20-14 Owls heading into the break.
Mountain Iron-Buhl scored the first third quarter touchdown with Tapio breaking free for a 55-yard score that knotted things at 20. Hancock retook the lead with a 17-yard scoring run from Rose. After the successful two-pointer, it was 28-20 Owls heading into the final quarter.
MI-B closed the gap in the fourth with another rushing touchdown from Tapio – this one from 20 yards out. After another Rose touchdown from Hancock, Mountain Iron-Buhl capped off their scoring with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Zubich to Braylen Keith to make it a 34-32 game. A chance to tie things up, the Rangers were unable to punch in any of their last few two-point conversions, letting Hancock escape with the win.
“We were very proud of our players,” Rangers head coach Dan Zubich said of his team. “We wanted to take on one of the top teams in the state and we battled them until the very end. The northern half of the state has been taking it on the chin from the southern half for a decade or so and we are looking to change that.”
MI-B could have accepted a forfeit win over Cherry, but chose to face off with the Owls, something that should pay off when MI-B makes their playoff run.
“This was a big step forward for us. We could have sat at home and taken the 2-0 forfeit but that wouldn’t make us any better.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday.
MIB 0 14 6 12 – 32
HHS 12 8 8 6 – 34
First Quarter
H: Matt Thompson 31 pass from Davin Rose (run failed)
H: Jackson Koehl 22 pass from Rose (run failed)
Second Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 18 pass from Asher Zubich (Zubich run)
M: Zubich 24 run (pass failed)
H: Thompson 17 pass from Rose (Thompson pass from Rose)
Third Quarter
M: Tapio 55 run (run failed)
H: Rose 17 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
M: Tapio 20 run (run failed)
H: Rose 5 run (pass failed)
M: Braylen Keith 50 pass from Zubich (run failed)
GIRLS SOCCER
Crookston 1,
Mesabi East Area 0, F/OT
At Aurora, the Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team looked as if they were headed for a draw with visiting Crookston Saturday afternoon, but a late goal from the Pirates in overtime gave the win to the visitors, 1-0
No further information was available for this matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.