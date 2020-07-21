EVELETH — Just a year ago, Andrew Hakly didn’t know that playing college baseball was a possible option after high school.
The pitcher and recent Eveleth-Gilbert graduate missed substantial time after a collarbone injury his sophomore year and elected to not play summer baseball following his junior spring season. The time away from the game made him realize playing baseball was going to be an important part of his future.
Hakly made that idea a reality Tuesday when he signed on to play baseball for the College of St. Scholastica beginning this upcoming school year. Hakly said many different factors played into his decision to join the Saints.
“After taking last summer off and going into my senior year, I just really missed baseball,” Hakly said outside the Eveleth-Gilbert gymnasium. “It was so long of a break from the game after enjoying it so much that I knew I had to keep playing.”
Planning on becoming a physical therapist (PT), Hakly said St. Scholastica was an easy choice over other schools.
“They’re the top in the state for physical therapy and it’s really close to home. I originally wanted to go to UMD before I decided on a major but once I realized what I wanted to do, Scholastica felt like the right place. They have a good PT program and their baseball program is strong as well so all those things came together.”
Hakly also plays shortstop for the Golden Bears but expects to dedicate most of his time to pitching when he enters the college ranks.
“I enjoy pitching because it’s a lot of repetition in practice. You’re trying to hit your spots and when the game is on the line, it’s all down to the pitcher. I like being the clutch guy. You really get to show your training in that one moment. It could come down to one pitch and that’s what’s fun about it.”
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jamie Lindseth says Hakly has everything he could need to succeed at the next level, citing his work ethic after coming back from injury and from other time off.
“When he came back, I can honestly say he didn’t miss a beat,” Lindseth said. “Andrew’s always been a hardworking kid. He’s got some of the physical tools that come easier to him than a lot of other kids. The difference is that he realizes and appreciates that and tries to build on it.”
Lindseth went on to mention Hakly’s ability to fine tune the minor parts of his game as another reason for his success.
“If you tell Andrew to do this or try that or tweak this, he will truly try all of those things and turn it into success. Some kids, when you need to change things, you have to tear it all down and build it back up. Andrew doesn’t need that. He’s always just needed little tweaks.”
And while Lindseth prefers baseball players to stick with the game as much as they can, he also believes Hakly’s time off made him work that much harder when he returned to play.
“It definitely made him hungrier to come back. Going into this spring season that we lost, he was ready. He looked good on day one. Our kids had some high expectations for themselves and the goals were there and Andrew was certainly ready to do his part.”
The return to play in the form of summer baseball has proved to Lindseth that Hakly is as good as Scholastica believes him to be.
“He’s playing great this summer. He’s one of our top 2-3 pitchers and he’s leading us at the plate. He’s playing really well when he needs to be and he’s ready for Scholastica. They’re getting not just a good athlete, but they’re getting a good student and a good young man.”
Ready as one can be as an incoming freshman, Hakly knows he’ll have to put in even more work if he wants to continue to have success.
“It’ll be a challenge,” Hakly said. “Getting bigger and stronger in the weight room will be important. Being able to throw harder and adjusting to the better hitters I’ll be facing will definitely be a challenge that I’ll have to work on.”
When Hakly himself is at the plate, Lindseth says the newly-signed Saint will have to prepare for differences in taking pitches from high school to college.
“The guys throwing at him are going to have more velocity,” Lindseth said. “They’re going to be able to throw strikes on their curve balls. He’ll have to adjust but I think he’ll adapt quickly.”
Looking at how far he’s come since he first picked up a glove, Hakly says the support of his family and coaches helped set him up for long-term success.
“Family is everything to me,” Hakly said. “Before I could even remember, I had a glove on or a bat in my hands. They were always pushing me and trying to make me my best while also letting me make my own choices. They were hugely supportive.
“Jamie has been great too. He does everything he can to get us better as players and to make the team better as a whole. When we’re not playing so well, he lays down the law but when we’re playing well it’s a lot of fun. He knows when to get us to take care of business.”
