H/C strikers dominant in win over Two Harbors

HIBBING — It took awhile for the Hibbing/Chisholm boys soccer team to get in sync, but once the Bluejackets got rolling, Two Harbors had no answer for the onslaught.
Hibbing/Chisholm scored five goals in the first half, then cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Agates Thursday at Vic Power Field.
It took the Bluejackets just six-and-a-half minutes to get on the board when Grant Price found the back of the net, which was big, according to Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer.
“The last time we played them, we were too tense and it took longer, around the 11th minute,” Forer said. “We have to learn not to underestimate anybody because teams are preparing and getting better as the season goes on.
“We have to take care of our jobs in the field. We can’t let up, and we can’t play down to a team that isn’t as skilled as you are.”
After that, play went back-and-forth until the 22-minute mark.
That’s when the Bluejackets exploded for four goals within a 16-minute span of the half.
Quentin McClellan scored at 22:49, Zander Cuffe tallied at 27:35, Luke Pocquette made a nice move to get inside and scored at 32:41 and Jagger Carpenter headed in a corner kick at 38:16.
“I liked that we were spreading the ball out,” Forer said. “We had a lot of chances, but their goalkeeper was solid back there. Going into halftime with a nice lead like that is a good thing.”
Now, Forer had to keep her team engaged in the game following halftime.
“I wasn’t happy with some of the selfishness, carrying the ball up the field and not using each other,” Forer said. “We have to keep preaching the team mentality and the not-me mentality.
“The glory is the goal, but getting an assist, it will come back to you.”
The Bluejackets put the icing on the cake when Cuffe scored at the 47-minute mark, followed by goals from Forer at 58:30, Adam Reckmeyer at 59:30 and Nicolo Cianni at 61:45.
After that, Forer told her team to work on specific things that needed improvement.
“We talked about getting open, communicating, passing the ball more and trusting each other,” Forer said. “I liked being able to sub some guys out and being able to talk to them in the moment, so they could see what we were looking for and how we wanted them to change.
“It was beneficial for them to be able to work together as a team, and gain trust. You’re going to need all 11 guys on the field, moving forward and getting ready for the playoffs.”
Forer stopped one shot in the first half. Aaron Rolf had one save in the second half.
TH 0 0 — 0
HC 5 4 — 9
First Half — 1. HC, Grant Price, 6:30; 2. HC, Quentin McClellan (Ashton Angove), 22:49; 3. HC, Zander Cuffe, 27:35; 4. HC, Luke Pocquette, 32:41; 5. HC, Jagger Carpenter, 38:16.
