H/C soccer blanks Cambridge-Isanti

CAMBRIDGE — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team defeated Cambridge-Isanti 3-0 Saturday.

Luke Pocquette scored the Bluejackets’ first goal at the 32:10-minute mark, then he scored again during te 35th minute to make it 2-0 off a header on a corner kick. The assist went to Grant Price.

