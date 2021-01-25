HIBBING — Through two games, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has given up nine goals and scored just two.
With that ratio, the Bluejackets are 0-2 after losing to both Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke is now in the process of shaking things up as the Bluejackets get set to take on Moose Lake-Willow River, beginning at 6:15 p.m. at Riverside Arena.
Hyduke isn’t happy about the record, but he’s been pleased with the effort his team has put forth this young season.
“We’ve played two of the better teams in our section,” Hyduke said. “Our effort has been good. I can’t fault how hard the girls have been working. That’s not the issue. We need a little continuity and chemistry.
“That has been lacking, which is evident in the fact that we’ve only scored two goals in two games. We know we need to improve on that.”
There’s two issues: getting more scoring and bringing the goals against down, which stands at 4.50.
“If you’re only scoring one goal a game, it’s hard to be successful like that,” Hyduke said. “We’re working hard in all phases of the game. We need to work better as a team. We’ve had a lot of great individual efforts, but we need to have more team effort.
“That’s in all areas, the offensive and defensive ends to prevent some goals and create some goals. We need to shore up our goaltending.”
Right now, the Bluejackets save percentage around .840. It needs to be up to .920.
“We need to get better in all facets of the game,” Hyduke said. “I’m not faulting the kids for their effort. We’ll make some adjustments, and keep moving forward. As long as they keep working hard, we’ll get better. I feel good about that.”
To that end, Hyduke will do some shuffling with his lines against the Rebels to see if he can’t get some continuity on the ice.
“I will be making some line changes,” Hyduke said. “We’ve assessed that last two games, and you’re trying to look for what chemistry you can get between linemates. We will make some adjustments going into this game.
“We went four weeks and two games with the lineup we started with, so we’re hoping that the slight lineup changes we’re making will pay some dividends.”
Those lines will need to connect as Moose Lake-Willow River won’t be a pushove.
The Rebels, according to Hyduke alway have a solid program, fielding some strong teams.
“They play tough in their own barn,” Hyduke said. “We know we’ll have our hands full. They generally have solid goaltending, and a couple of good scorers. I don’t know what they lost from last year, but they play a tenacious game, especially in their home rink.
“We’ll have to play hard. We’ll have to play disciplined, and clean up the things that have cost us in our earlier two games.”
