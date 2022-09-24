HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team might be 2-7 this season, but Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist has seen a lot of growth out of his team.
It might not be showing on the scoreboard yet, but Neist takes mental notes on each game, then compares them to last season.
So far, the progression has been coming along just fine as Hibbing/Chisholm gets set to take on Duluth Denfeld today, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Vic Power Field.
Other than the record, Neist said his team has made improvements by leaps and bounds this season.
“We’ve been able to get things going offensively, moving more,” Neist said. “We’ve already doubled our goals scored from last year. That’s a good improvement, but the defense still needs some work.
“We have to make sure we’re blocking shots effectively, and closing down space. Other than that, it’s been a good improvement from last year.”
That means what Neist has been preaching is finally coming to fruition for his young players.“It’s easy for me to see,” Neist said. “I keep all of
that stuff, and I can see the improvement. Sometimes, the players don’t necessarily see it. They look at the score at the end and say, ‘We still lost.’
“It’s different now. We’re closer. We’re more competitive. A lot of the time, some of the goals are ones where there’s nothing you can do about it. I’m proud of them. I tell them to put it in perspective compared to last year. They’re starting to get that a little bit more.”
As for the Hunters, they’re 5-5 on the season, and they did beat Hibbing/Chisholm 2-0 last year.
“It was close, and this year, I know they are good again,” Neist said. “They might be third in our conference. It’ll be tough, but going off of the result from last year, it was a competitive game.
“We’re prepared for that.”
The key to the game, according to Neist, is to not be too aggressive starting the match.
“We want to make sure that we’re focusing on defense first, then we can adjust after that,” Neist said. “We need to see what they’re all about.”
