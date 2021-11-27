H/C girls get OT win at Lightning Tournament

HIBBING — It was harmless enough as Trista Warmbold put a pass toward the front of the White Bear Lake net, but it turned out to be the difference in the game.
Warmbold was in the left corner and threw a pass to the front of the White Bear Lake net.
It was intercepted by a Bears’ defenseman, but instead of turning and firing the puck down the ice to relieve the pressure, that defenseman pushed the puck toward her goalie, Maya Marston, to cover up.
Only the puck had a different idea as it slid through Marston’s five-hole and into the net to give the Bluejackets a 2-1 overtime victory over White Bear Lake at the Lightning Tournament Saturday at IRC Civic Center.
That goal ended a well-played game by both teams, but Hibbing/Chisholm did control the overtime session, but the Bluejackets couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Marston.
It took an own goal to do it. Warmbold was the last Hibbing/Chisholm player to touch the puck, so she got credit for the goal.
“We worked hard, and we sustained a forecheck for about 1 ½ minutes and because of how hard we were working, their D decided to not move the puck up,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “She gave it back to the goalie.
“Unfortunately, she put it right between her legs. Our girls earned that goal because their forecheck was tenacious.”
Goals were going to be hard to come by as both Marston and Bluejacket goaltender Addison Hess were at the top of their games.
Hibbing/Chisholm would get the first goal of the game when Julia Gherardi found a way to beat Marston at 6:44 of the first period.
“That was big,” Hyduke said. “We talked about coming out strong, and I thought we did. I thought we controlled play though most of this game. There were a few times when White Bear Lake took the momentum from us, one time in the third, especially.
“Overall, we played consistently. We took away time-and-space, and we worked hard. I was proud that the girls worked hard for 51 minutes, and they worked hard for 51 minutes Friday.”
The Bluejackets had one letdown just a few minutes later as a loose puck was closing in on Hess, and so were two Hibbing/Chisholm defenders and the Bears’ Talia Domschot.
Hess covered up the puck, but all three players hit the ice and slid into Hess, pushing her back into the net.
The puck came loose and eventually found its way into the net at 11:59 for the equalizer.
From there, Hess and Marston were unbeatable, but the Bluejackets had the better of the chances.
“What we did was create some opportunities for ourselves, but we hesitated on our shooting time,” Hyduke said. “Even though we had 34 shots on net, there were still a half a dozen that we should have pulled the trigger on a hair second earlier.
“Our defense might have had a half dozen or more shots blocked by their forwards. We have to work on that. We told them to shoot the puck a little wide and go for a tip. It doesn’t always have to be right on the net. It has to be toward the net.”
That set the stage for the overtime session, which Hibbing/Chisholm controlled.
The Bluejackets won a faceoff in their defensive zone, and went on the attack.
After a line change, Warmbold got that loose puck and sent it toward the front of the net.
The rest was history.
“We had continued in overtime what we had done most of this weekend,” Hyduke said. “We continued to work hard. A good, hard forecheck, it’s tiring defensively for a team to break the puck out, if you stay on them.
“I thought our line changes in overtime were spot on. We didn’t give them a chance to break the puck out.”
Hess finished with 18 saves. Marston had 34 saves.
WBL 1 0 0 0 — 1
HC 1 0 0 1 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Julia Gherardi (Claire Rewertz, Aune Boben), 6:44; 2. WBL, Talia Domschot (Annika Norman, Haley Dawe), 11:59.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — No scoring.
Overtime — 3. HC, Trista Warmbold (Megan Bussey, Abigail Sullivan), 4:28.
Goalie Saves — White Bear Lake, Maya Marston 11-10-7-6—34; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 5-4-7-2—18.
Penalties — White Bear Lake 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
Friday’s Game
Blaine 4,
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team got the test they wanted, and even though the result wasn’t what the Bluejackets wanted, they still passed it with flying colors.
Blaine scored late in the second period, the early in the third period en route to a 4-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm at the Lightning Thanksgiving Tournament Friday at IRA Arena.
Even so, Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke said his team handled the AA school well.
“We played well,” Hyduke said. “We worked hard. They’re a good team, a big, strong team. The girls worked hard for the duration of all three periods. We did a good job in this game taking away a lot of time-and-space.”
After a scoreless first period, Blaine’s Maddy Andrle scored at 12:26 of the second period to make it 1-0.
At 27 seconds of the third period, Shelby Sandberg tallied to make it 2-0.
Claire Rewertz scored for Hibbing/Chisholm at 7:01 to make it 2-1, but that would be as close as the Bluejackets would get.
“I thought we did some nice things,” Hyduke said. “We skated three lines, and I was pleased with what we did. They’re a good, big, skilled team. We had to work hard to earn anything we got today.”
The Bengals made it a two-goal game when Macy Janssen scored at 8;12, then Andrle tallied at 9:25 to end the scoring.
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Addison Hess had 36 saves in the game.
“Addison played a solid game for us,” Hyduke said.
Blaine goalie Hailey Hansen had 20 stops.
BHS 0 1 3 — 4
HC 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. B, Maddy Andrle (Isabelle Brady), 12:26.
Third Period — 2. B, Shelby Sandberg (Andrle), :27; 3. HC, Claire Rewertz (Julia Gherardi), 7:01; 4. B, Macy Janssen (Kaitlin Ronn, Sandberg), 8:12; 5. B, Andrle (Ronn, Janssen), 9:25.
Goalie Saves — Blaine, Hailey Hansen 3-6-11— 20; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 13-14-9—36.
Penalties — Blaine 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
