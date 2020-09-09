H/C boys’ soccer needs to focus on scoring

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team needs to create more scoring opportunities.
That’s evident from the Bluejackets first two games against Cloquet and Grand Rapids.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman and his staff have done everything in their power to make the team more prolific on offense.
How all of that plays out will be in full view today when the Bluejackets travel to Duluth to take on the Denfeld Hunters, beginning at 6 p.m., at Public Schools Stadium.
Getting more scoring opportunities comes down to doing things a little quicker.
“The thing I didn’t like to start the season is we tend to take our chances too late at creating scoring attempts,” Edman said. “We tend to choose the more difficult passes instead of going to the open man.
“They’re goal driven, but they’re going in the wrong direction instead of to the open man.”
It’s also about striking the ball when the best opportunities arise.
According to Edman, there are two main issues to that.
“They’re trying to hit the ball too hard, so when they put power behind it, they’re accuracy isn’t 100-percent,” Edman said. “When they want to make sure they’re accurate, they tend to get too close to the net before releasing the shot.
“The defense closes down on them, and they don’t have that angle anymore. They have to trust that they have that distance.”
Some of that comes down to actual playing time.
“It would be nice if we had more experience,” Edman said. “Some of them don’t know how to shoot, but they have that attitude to learn. It’ll take more practice. We’ve done a lot of shooting drills lately.
“They’ve learned to accept that every shot doesn’t have to be the hardest as possible to go in. The amount of shots we’re getting on net has picked up significantly since week one, and our passing has, too. All of that is a positive sign.”
Edman isn’t quite sure what kind of Hunters team he’ll be facing because there isn’t any information out there.
“I don’t think the league has any way to provide the roster information from the other schools, but they’re working on that availability on their website,” Edman said. “We approach every team the same way.
“We don’t want to go out and think we can handle any team easily. That’s a pitfall to trip you up. We approach every team with the attitude of communication, defending well and creating scoring chances.”
Edman did pick out some good moments in those first two games, and he’s hoping that carries over into this contest.
“We had moments in the Rapids game where we still had a lot of heart despite the score,” Edman said. “We have to capture that attitude even if we’re a goal or two bhind. We need that fighting attitude to spark a game or spur a comeback.
“They have good camaraderie. They support each other at practice. They don’t get discouraged if they get beat. They get up and try again. That’s good to see, especially with the players who haven’t played the game before.”
