H/C boys soccer faces ‘Hawks

HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team was supposed to play Grand Rapids, the game was called on account of lightning.
The Bluejackets and Thunderhawks get the chance to renew their rivalry today when the two teams meet, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Vic Power Field.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman said he’s looking forward to the challenge.
“It was a tough game,” Edman said. “We were under experienced at the time, so I’m hoping for a better result this time, unless lightning comes again.”
Edman said that Grand Rapids has more experience than his team, and that’s why they’re tough to play against.
“They’re well-seasoned,” Edman said. “They have a lot of seniors, and we don’t. They have a lot of experience, we don’t. We’ve been picking it up. We had a good second match against Mesabi East, and we had a good match against Two Harbors.
“That built the confidence a little but. Their work ethic has improved, especially last week during practice. There’s a lot of other things they’re working with. They should have a lot more positive outlook. As long as they keep their heads up, they have a good chance at competing.”
With Hibbing/Chisholm’s season winding down, it’s time for those younger players to step up, but the Bluejackets could be a little short-handed for this game.
“It’s been difficult to get substitutes,” Edman said. “We have five guys that are injured, and we have four of our guys playing football, too. That’s a big loss. One of them isn’t coming back, but the other two are still playing both sports.
“It’s difficult. If we only have three subs, our guys will be playing 80-solid minutes. There’s not a lot of people that can do that at the high-school level. I’m impressed with their durability. As long as their attitude is never-give-up, we have a great chance today.”
