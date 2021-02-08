H/C boys set for IRC clash with Blue Devils

HIBBING — In a 0-0 overtime tie with Eveleth-Gilbert, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team had ample opportunities to knock in rebounds.
On several occasions, the Bluejackets weren’t high enough in the slot to get their sticks on the bouncing pucks.
That is one area that Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz will try to correct as his Bluejackets get set to play Virginia today, beginning at 7 p.m. in an Iron Range Conference contest at the Miners Memorial Arena.
The goals didn’t come, but defensively, Hibbing/Chisholm was right on the money.
“I liked the way we played and I would have liked to have scored a goal, but we’ve played three good games in a row,” Rewertz said. “The kids are buying into the systems and what we’re teaching defensively.”
That will be important against the Blue Devils, who are averaging 3.5 goals per game.
“They return quite a few players, and they’re sound defensively,” Rewertz said. “We’ll have to play some good defense, and take advantage of the opportunities when we get them.”
Those opportunities may come at a premium because Virginia’s blueline has a lot of experience.
“They have five defenseman returning from last year, and that’s big to have that experience back there playing at that level,” Rewertz said. “They also have good goaltending.
“They have a good defensive structure, so it will be important for both teams to take advantage of the opportunities they do get.”
To get the Blue Devils out of that structure, puck movement will be the key.
“To me, we have to spread out that defense,” Rewertz said. “They want to collapse around the net, so we have to move the puck from low to high to stretch it out. They want to block a lot of shots.
“We have get them out of that defensive structure by moving and getting traffic in front of the net to take their goalies’ eyes away.”
Offensively, it’s being in the right place at the right time in case there’s juicy rebounds to be had.
“We were too low the last time, so we want to get them higher up so we can handle rebounds better kicked out by their goalie,” Rewertz said. “We need to attack more in layers.
“We got three people too low. You want options. You have to have layers when you’re playing inside the zone. We’re working on that to get more of an offensive attack going.”
With Virginia being such a veteran-laden team, It’ll be important for Hibbing/Chisholm to stay disciplined.
“From our standpoint, we have to stay out of the penalty box,” Rewertz said. “They have a lot of seniors, and they’re a tough, physical team. That’s why we have to stay out of the box and take advantage of the opportunities when we get them.”
