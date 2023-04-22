COOK—Below is a capsule look at the North Woods girls’ and boys’ golf teams for the 2023 season.
—
GIRLS
Head coach: Kandi Olson (12 years at North Woods)
Key losses to graduation: Morgan Burnett, Haley Bogdan, Abbi Shuster
Key returners: Tori Olson, Madison Dantes
Others expected to contribute: Talise Goodsky, Brynn Chosa, Izzy Pascuzzi, Aleah Bang, Carsyn Burnett, Sophie Bangs
Team strength: This year we have Tori Olson coming back after an all-state season the previous year and Madison Dantes who also has state golf tournament experience. They already have demonstrated leadership in the way they are helping prepare their teammates for the season. We also have several new and younger players who are showing promise. They have already demonstrated a lot of growth during the indoor season. I’m excited to see how they grow throughout regular season play.
Team weakness: Our biggest weakness is lack of outdoor practice time. We have a lot of potential this year, but need some time on the range, putting green, and golf course before we will become as competitive as we can be.
Outlook for 2023 season: This should be a season for growth, not only from our newer and younger players, but also from our seasoned players. They are really itching to grow their game this season. That’s really exciting to see.
Season goals: We’d like to put together some very competitive team scores by early May and have solid Section tournament rounds.
Teams to beat in the conference/division/section (whichever applies): Pine River, Northeast Range
—
BOYS
Head coach: Tate Olson (first year)
Key Losses: Davis Kleppe, Ty Fabish
Key Returners: Our Senior Captain Eli Smith is a key returner for us this year. Eli has been very dedicated this spring during the indoor season and I fully expect that it will pay off for him this season.
Others expected to contribute: Senior Brendan Chiabotti is playing his first season for North Woods this year. He has a love for golf and is now transitioning his game into the competitive world. He is an athlete who is working hard and I believe he will be a key contributor this year. We also have several new players that are expected to contribute throughout the season.
Team Strength: Having a leader like Eli on the team will benefit the growth and development of this excited group of golfers.
Team Weakness: Our age and inexperience at the beginning of the season will be our biggest weakness, but I expect to see massive growth throughout the year.
Season Goals: We hope to have individual and team growth developing throughout each week of the season.
