Grizzly girls are ‘anxious and ready to go’ for new campaign

COOK — The North Woods girls’ golf team is “anxious and ready to go’’ after what was supposed to be the season’s first meet on Monday in Babbitt was canceled, according to head coach Kandi Olson.
“They were disappointed that we canceled the previous meet,’’ Olson said of her Grizzlies squad that returns three with State Tournament experience in junior Haley Bogdan, freshman Tori Olson and junior Morgan Burnett. Junior Abbi Shuster and seventh-grader Lauren Burnett round out the team. North Woods graduated veteran players Coley Olson and Kylie Parson in 2020.
From all signs at practice, things are looking good for the Grizzlies.
“I know the kids are really excited to be back on the course,’’ Olson said. “The challenging weather hasn’t deterred them.
“It looks like all of them played a little last summer’’ and they are coming into this season a little better than the previous season. “Even my new seventh-grader is showing a lot of promise.’’
Bogdan, Tori Olson and Morgan Burnett will all pace North Woods on the course this season. “They’re coming in with some great leadership skills, as well.’’
“We’re definitely looking at how to fill the fourth spot on our team. We have two players that will be working hard at improving their games to capture one of those counting spots.’’
Across the board, Olson sees “a lot of potential in this squad.’’ They were all so young and inexperienced the last time they were on the course together. “I can see they have worked on their games.’’
North Woods has been able to get in a little work at Vermilion Fairways in Cook, but the weather has kept them away for the most part.
Besides wanting to see the girls grow and develop throughout the season, Olson and the Grizzlies have other goals in mind too.
“I think all of them are just focused on taking their own individual scores down a few strokes in the spring. I’m extremely happy with where they’re at right now considering they didn’t have a season last year.’’
North Woods is slated to play in a nine-hole event Thursday at the Virginia Golf Course.
