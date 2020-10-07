COOK — The North Woods volleyball team will have to do some retooling ahead of the 2020 season as graduating four seniors has left a big hole in the program that needs to be filled quickly.
While many of their players this season already have varsity experience, many of the Grizzlies will have to take on new roles to make up for the loss of the seniors according to head coach Kandi Olson.
“We are a young squad,” Olson said. “But we have a lot of girls who have plenty of time with the varsity already. Most of the kids on this year’s squad will be taking on new roles this season and that’s going to be the challenge for us.”
North Woods loses outside hitters Kayla Tschida and Coley Olson, middle hitter Karlyn Pierce and right side Kenzie Fox and coach Olson says now it’s time for the supporting cast for those seniors to make their presence known.
“Those seniors were a very solid squad that had consumed a lot of the playing time these last couple years and the kids who are coming up right now have to move from that supporting role to a more important role this season. It’ll be interesting to see how they do with the spotlight on them but I think it’s going to be fun to see all of the growth and development they could have this season.”
The Grizzlies have one senior on this year’s squad in Zoe Trip. Olson says Trip will continue to fill a more all-around and support role on the court.
The floor general for the Grizzlies this season will be junior setter Morgan Burnett. While Burnett missed most of last year due to an injury, she still has many years of varsity experience under her belt and Olson believes she’s ready to lead the team.
“She is coming in on fire this year and she’s excited to be back healthy and ready to lead. She’s been on that varsity court for some time now and she’s ready to help this team improve and win as much as possible.”
Other key returning players for North Woods include setter junior setter Olivia Udovich, freshman back row specialist turned all-court player Tori Olson, sophomore outside hitter Skyler Yernatich and junior defensive specialist Abbi Shuster.
With practices just underway due to the season being moved back to the fall, Olson says her players are thrilled to finally take to the court, but that cohesion is needed quickly if they want to compete at a high level.
“They were absolutely thrilled to have a season this fall. They definitely felt all that uncertainty around COVID and thinking if we didn’t have it in the fall, there was no guarantee we’d ever have it.
“The High School League changing things back to the fall really gave these girls an extra boost of energy and excitement and I think that’s what we ‘re going to need. We’re going to be working on more of that team unity and trying to find the right mix of girls on the court that just works for our group and real practices and games are the best way to do that.”
The Grizzlies kick off their season on Friday at South Ridge before taking on Mountain Iron-Buhl at home Monday. In the first few contests, Olson hopes to see growth brought on by their early-season practices.
“The girls have been working hard in their new positions and I know that each of them is having to step out of their comfort zone and try something new. I can see them growing at practice but I want to see them put it on the court and show what they’ve learned. Gameplay cranks the level up several notches so I want to see some growth when we finally take the court and I can’t wait to see where these girls end up this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.