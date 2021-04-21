Grizzlies using tech to their advantage to start 2021

COOK — The North Woods Grizzlies have done most of their practice this spring on a student’s golf simulator.
It’s not the perfect option for fine tuning their golf games, but it does have its benefits, according the head coach Will Kleppe.
“The biggest benefit we get is that the kids are together and they’re talking about golf’’ when rain and snow doesn’t allow them to be outside. That creates team camaraderie, while it can also help correct swing errors. “It was proven to help some of the kids out,’’ according to Kleppe.
The simulator is set up with a net in place to catch the golf balls and the golfers “hit away on the simulator. The boys have gotten good at it’’ and are able to coach themselves through some situations on it.
Putting the simulator aside, some of the Grizzlies have been able to use the Wolf Ridge golf course and the team has utilized the practice green at Vermilion Fairways in Cook.
Kleppe believes his team with some experience and some energetic younger guys should compete and score well if they pick up where they left off two seasons ago.
The experience comes from 2019 Section 7A champion Sam Frazee (a senior), senior Ian Olson, junior Davis Kleppe and junior Ty Fabish. All four qualified for the state tournament in 2019. Sophomore Eli Smith, freshman Jonah Burnett and newcomer senior Brandt Boutto round out the team.
With the 2020 spring season lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is pretty tough to tell exactly how successful his team will be. “We always go in with high expectations, but with that year removed, it’s pretty challenging.’’
At the same time, Kleppe said his golfers could still get out on the course outside of high school sports last summer with the proper health and safety protocols in place. “We were able to get out and golf.’’ He said that included Minnesota Junior PGA events that Frazee, Davis Kleppe and Olson took part in.
Winning the Section 7A Tournament is always the goal, according to Kleppe, but he hasn’t heard where that will be held this year. “We may have to go somewhere we aren’t as familiar with.’’ The Section 7A championships were held at the Virginia Golf Course in 2019.
The Grizzlies were looking forward to getting out and golfing Wednesday at the team’s first meet, which was to be played at the Virginia Golf Course.
Looking back at the pandemic year that has worn on the kids, “we’re just thankful we’re able to compete,’’ Kleppe said. “If we play to our ability, we should be in the mix for a Section title.’’
