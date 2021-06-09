Grizzlies to play for Section 7A championship in ‘banner’ season

COOK — Hanging inside the walls of the North Woods High School gymnasium are banners for every sports team that has advanced to the state tournament, won a conference championship or appeared in a section finals.
There is no banner for the North Woods baseball team but that’s set to change as the No. 5 Grizzlies have played their way into a spot in tonight’s section championship, where they’ll take on top-seeded South Ridge with a trip to state on the line.
Grizzlies head coach Jeff Smerud said his team set a few goals at the beginning of the season, both of which pertained to getting a banner on the wall.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the year was to win the Arrowhead Conference,” Smerud said. “We didn’t do that and that was disappointing. Our other goal was to get to the section final game. The baseball team here at North Woods has never made it this far so we’ve had no banners on the wall.”
Smerud says the lack of a banner was one of the biggest motivators for his squad coming into the 2021 season.
“I made them walk into the gym every day and look up at that wall where the banner would be. It gave them something to build towards, something to make them more driven. The guys bought into it and now we’re playing for a chance at state.”
North Woods opened the playoffs with a convincing 14-4 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl. They fell to Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-2 in the game immediately after that, sending them to the loser’s bracket on the brink of elimination.
Since then, the Grizzlies have rattled off four straight wins, eliminating Carlton, N-K, Cherry and Silver Bay as they fought their way to the final. With South Ridge undefeated in all four of their playoff games, North Woods will have to beat the Panthers twice in order to earn the 7A title.
“We have nothing to lose in this scenario,” Smerud said of his team coming in with one loss. “We’re going to give South Ridge our best shot. At the end of the day, we reached our goal. Now our goal on Thursday is to make it to state and we’re going to do what we can to make that happen.”
South Ridge owns two wins over North Woods this season, an 11-5 win on May 20 and an 11-6 win on May 26. Despite being winless against the Panthers this season, Smerud knows his team can compete with the top seed.
“South Ridge has had our number but both games we played with them were close for a while. The first one we were up 5-3 going into the seventh. In the second one it was the same thing, up 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth and we just couldn’t hang on.
“We haven’t been able to beat them yet but our guys know that if we play the way we know how to play, we can compete with them on any day.”
Smerud says South Ridge has led a solid program for years and his team will need to take advantage of every opportunity they can get if they hope to win.
“They’ve been strong for many years now. They get kids to come out and play the sport. They play tough competition along the way with some bigger AA and AAA schools. That helps them.
“At the end of the day, we need to go there and play our baseball. We have to play defense and give ourselves a chance. We’ve done that so far in the playoffs. We keep finding ways to win and I know we can still do that.”
With 10 seniors on North Woods’ playoff roster, Smerud says the leadership from the upperclassmen has been a big help in getting the team to where it is today.
“They’ve all become leaders towards the end of this year. When something goes wrong or a batter has a bad at bat, somebody’s been able to pick them up. They have each other’s backs. They’ve come to compete in every game so far this year. They all know South Ridge is a team that can put up big numbers so they’re going to be getting our guys fired up in trying to keep those runs off the board.”
Win or lose, Smerud hopes the success for his team this year translates to a stronger program in the coming years.
“No matter what I think this is going to help our program, maybe draw some more interest for the kids on the fence about playing baseball next year. Hopefully this is the next step for the program at our school and we get the numbers back up.”
North Woods will take on South Ridge today at 5 p.m. in Aurora with a second game to follow immediately after if necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.