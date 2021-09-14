COOK — The North Woods volleyball team took care of business on Monday night against a Deer River team that wasn’t going to quit.
The Grizzlies shook off a third game loss and took the 3-1 match win by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16.
“I really did see some good things out there tonight,” North Woods coach Kandi Olson said. “Some of the things that we have been working on, like net communication, really came through for us.”
The thing that really stood out for the Grizzlies was the serving of senior Morgan Burnett was huge. Burnett collected 16 Ace serves with her jump serve.
“She is very tough out there,” Olson said. “She really shows her leadership out there.”
Game one was a back and forth affair. Neither team had anything bigger than a three point lead until Burnett took over serving when the game was 19-19.
Three straight aces from the senior made it a 22-19 game. Another pair of Grizzlies points made it a four point game and another ace put the game out of reach.
A Warriors error gave North Woods the game and a 1-0 lead in the match.
North Woods raced out to a 21-9 lead in game 2 with Hannah Kinsey taking charge at the net.
The junior collected a handful of kills while Burnett continued her ace parade.
But, the Deer River squad was not going to just give up. The Warriors went on a 7-0 run, forcing Olson to take a time out.
Deer River collected another point after the time out but a Kinsey kill stopped the run and put the Grizzlies up, 22-17. A Taylor Peck Kill later made it a 23-19 game.
Another Deer River point forced Olson to take her final time out. The Warriors collected another point but the Grizzlies closed things out shortly after to take the 2-0 lead.
Game three was a back and forth affair until Deer River broke things open. North Woods found themselves with a 10-9 lead but the Warriors went on a 7-0 run to grab the 16-10 lead.
The Grizzlies were not going to just hand the game over as they tried to keep things close. A pair of points for them cut the deficit to four, 16-12.
With the Warriors leading 17-12, a Kinsey tip made it 17-13 and another Burnett ace made it a three point game.
Another Burnett Ace forced Warriors coach Leigh Ayers to take a time out.
The Grizzlies picked up another point after the time out but that would be as close as they could get as the Warriors coasted to the seven point win.
“We didn’t give up out there like they could have,” Olson said. “We fought but they just had a little more that game.”
Game four was all Grizzlies.
They raced out to a 11-3 early game lead after a couple of Kinsey kills and a Skyler Yernatich ace serve got them going.
The Warriors did what they could but the Grizzlies net play was just too much.
“That is something that we are working on is our net communication,” Olson said. “We had a lot of players play tonight and our bench is capable and ready to play.”
Burnett ended the contest with 16 ace serves, seven kills, and 16 set assists. Yernatich added five set assists, while Kinsey led the way with 11 kills.
Nevaeh Evans led the way for the Warriors with 11 kills, while Peck added 10. Grace Bergland had 29 set assists.
North Woods will be in action again this weekend at the Hill City tournament.
Mesabi East 3,
Two Harbors 0
At Two Harbors, the Mesabi East volleyball team hit the road and picked up a convincing win Monday night, downing Two Harbors 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-13).
Lindsey Baribeau led the way in kills for the Giants with nine. She added two aces and a block to her stat line.
Kaitlynn James paced the team in digs with seven to go along with her nine set assists and three kills. Allie Lamppa led in two stats on the night with 21 set assists and three ace serves.
Kora Forsline added eight kills, Hannah Sahr had two aces and Maija Hill finished with five kills. Alexa Undeland had five kills and Alexa Fossell finished with four digs and two aces.
Mesabi East (8-2) will host Ely on Thursday.
