Grizzlies starting five set heading into season

COOK — Much like the 2021 season, the 2021-22 season for the North Woods girls’ basketball team will be a building year. But second-year head coach Liz Cheney hopes the Grizzlies are ready to turn a corner and have a successful winter season.
“I hope I don’t have to say that again in the future,” Cheney said of rebuilding years. “We have three returning starters and two seniors but all of the girls are working hard.
“We’re excited. There’s some very good talent in the younger grades coming up that will have to fill some roles on the varsity but the starting five is pretty set so we’re looking forward to that.”
The Grizzlies will be anchored by junior center Hannah Kinsey, the most experienced player on the team in terms of varsity minutes.
“She’s been on varsity since probably eighth or ninth grade so she comes back with a lot of experience. She’s our captain and someone we know we can rely on. Her teammates look up to her as a leader and she’s a supporter and encourager of everyone on the team.”
Sophomore point guard Helen Koch will also be a key player for North Woods with Cheney looking forward to how confident she can be on the court.
“She’s a great floor captain. She knows how to lead the team, call the plays and keep the tempo of the game going. It’s her third year on varsity and last year she really stepped into that point guard role and did it well. I’m looking at her this year and I think she can be even better if she plays with even more confidence.”
Riana LaRoque, Talise Goodsky and Hannah Cheney will round out a three-person rotation of players in the wing and post with Cheney having confidence in all of them at both positions.
“Riana has really come around in her game and I feel like with her and Talise, they can fill in nicely at that power forward-wing position but can also play down in the post. Hannah Cheney is also another versatile player for us. She can start in the post but move around to other spots depending on what we need. Essentially we can have four bigs and a point guard on the court and feel pretty confident in that.”
While the overall numbers for the North Woods program aren’t as high as Cheney would hope, the coach says it’s clear the excitement around the team is growing, especially compared to last season.
“Last year, that first week of practice everyone just felt off and a little lost. It was hard to find some momentum and it felt like we were always checking on the girls. This year, there’s just so much buzz and excitement around basketball. The girls are working hard and there’s a clear difference from last year to this year. It’s been great to see and hopefully we can take that energy and use it in our first slate of games next week.”
The Grizzlies will open with Northeast Range at home before traveling to Chisholm on Tuesday. They’ll finish out the week at Cook County on Friday. On what she expects from her team in the first week of contests, Cheney hopes to see some girls step up and the team to find an identity.
“It’ll be a good sort of temperature check on where we’re at so far. Just to see what we’ve put together after two weeks of practice. Monday’s game is varsity only so having the chance to maybe get some younger girls in and find out where they fit on this team will be helpful.
“All three games next week will be about getting our feet wet and seeing where we’re at. Overall, we’re looking forward to this season, having some normalcy and playing basketball.”
