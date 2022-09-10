AURORA — The North Woods volleyball team took advantage of their size at the net and some great serving to beat Mesabi East 3-1 (25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20) on Thursday.
“We knew coming in here that Mesabi East was going to battle,” Grizzlies coach Kandi Olson said. “I’m proud of the way we put out a great effort at the net and served the ball well all night.”
North Woods raced out to a quick 9-3 lead in the opening game with a pair of quick points at the net.
Lauren Burnett had a big kill and Tori Olson added an ace serve, forcing the Giants to take a time out. The Grizzlies added to their lead when Karah Scofield had a block at the net to make it a 10-3 game.
Mesabi East tried to get back into the contest but North Woods’ Skyler Yernatich proved to be a problem at the net for the Giants. If she wasn’t picking up kills at the net, she was putting up a solid block to stop the Giants.
The Grizzlies coasted to a 11 point win in the first game.
The second game saw a stronger Giants team come out to play.
Mesabi East took advantage of Hannah Sahr’s serving and Maija Hill’s arm at the net for some kills. The Giants had a 7-2 lead and forced Olson to take a time out.
“I told them that we were going to see a different Mesabi East team in that game,” Olson said. “And that was a different team in that second game.”
The Grizzlies battled back into the game with Burnett at the net. Mesabi East held on to the lead until a pair of blocks and a big Addy Hartway serve gave the Grizzlies a 15-14 lead.
The teams then traded points throughout the remainder of the second game.
With the game tied 24-24, the Giants grabbed a point to put them one away from a set win.
Sahr was back to serve and unleashed a serve that the Grizzlies could not return as Mesabi East tied things at 1-1.
“We battled in the second game,” Giants coach Sara Baribeau said. “They shook off that first game and came out to play in that second one.”
Game three was a back and forth affair. The Giants raced out to a 5-0 lead due to back-to-back ace serves from Allie Lamppa.
The Grizzlies turned things around and collected six straight points to grab a 6-5 lead and forced Baribeau to take a time out.
The teams traded a few points until the Grizzlies had Schofield back serving and they collected four quick points to take a 15-10 lead.
“We were really serving the ball well,” Olson said. “We have really been working on our serve and receive and it shows out there,”
The Giants tried to get back into the game but the Grizzlies net play was just too much.
An Olson ace serve made it 23-17, a Yernatich kill put North Woods one point away from the win, and a Hartway kill made it 2-1 Grizzlies.
“That third game was a nice one,” Olson said. “When they got close, we did what we had to do to open it up again.”
Game four saw the teams trade points to start the contest.
North Woods had a two point lead following a Burnett Kill, but the Giants were not going to go away quietly.
They battled back to tie the game at 8-8.
The Grizzlies then started to take advantage of their size at the net and a pair of Yernatich kills made it a 12-8 Grizzlies lead.
North Woods then continued to put front row pressure on the Giants.
Mesabi East battled to get back into the game but the Grizzlies block at the net was just too much as North Woods closed things out 25-20 to take the match.
Hill led Mesabi East with 11 kills while Gianna Lay added 10. Lamppa and Sahr each had three ace serves with Sahr adding 19 digs.
Mesabi East will be in action today at the Greenway Tournament. North Woods will travel to Deer River on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.