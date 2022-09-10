AURORA — The North Woods volleyball team took advantage of their size at the net and some great serving to beat Mesabi East 3-1 (25-14, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20) on Thursday.

“We knew coming in here that Mesabi East was going to battle,” Grizzlies coach Kandi Olson said. “I’m proud of the way we put out a great effort at the net and served the ball well all night.”

