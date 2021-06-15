BECKER — The North Woods boys’ golf team had a not-so-ideal first day at the Class A State Golf Tournament, firing a 346 as a team to put them in fourth place heading into the final day.
8A champions Fertile-Beltrami and 2A champions Sleepy Eye sit tied atop the leaderboard with equal scores of 321. Legacy Christian Academy from Section 4A are in third at 323.
Sam Frazee leads the North Woods contingent in a tie for 21st place after shooting 81 on the first day. Ian Olson finished with an 82, putting him in a tie for 27th place. Davis Kleppe fired an 88, enough for 51st place tie after day one while Eli Smith rounded out the scoring top four with a 95, putting him in a tie for 68th place.
Ty Fabish and Brant Boutto shot a 101 and 116 respectively to finish in 79th and 87th place after day one.
The large gap between the Grizzlies and their next best competitor means there is some work to be done if North Woods hopes to take home some hardware. Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe says it was a disappointing first day for an experienced squad like his.
“Everybody felt like they felt some shots out there,” Kleppe said. The mood was pretty low with how everybody’s rounds went today.”
On whether there were specific issues plaguing his players, Kleppe said it was a mixed bag when it came to what was giving them trouble.
“It was a little bit of everything. It varied by player. No one felt great about how they were putting today. There was some trouble on the tees on some holes. Some shots on the short game felt off today.
“If there was a bright spot, we had some good iron shots and some good second shots out there. But overall we just didn’t get the shots we needed to get the score we felt like we could.” Kleppe said every player will be looking to improve on their individual scores in today’s final round, with the goal of boosting the team score enough to be in contention for a top three placement.
“We talked about it on the way back to the hotel but everyone thought they could’ve done better. Improving on today’s score is the goal for tomorrow. If everybody does that we can work on that team score and then I can see us playing closer to our potential.”
On the course itself, Kleppe said it was a great day to be playing golf.
“I’ve been down here a few times now and this was the best first day of weather we’ve had. The conditions were beautiful so it was just a good day for golf. Tomorrow looks to be more of the same. That’s one less variable we have to battle. Being too humid or too wet or too cold isn’t an excuse for us. The boys will need to reflect on the hard work they did to get down here so they can pull it together tomorrow. If they can do that, we’ll be satisfied.”
